This is music to the ears of Shirin David's Swiss fans: the German rapper with the hit "Bauch, Beine, Po" is coming to the Hallenstadion in Zurich with her tour in 2025.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shirin David has stormed the charts this year with her summer hit "Bauch, Beine, Po".

The German rapper is coming to Switzerland with her "Schlau aber Blond" tour. You can see her at Zurich's Hallenstadion on April 21, 2025.

Tickets go on sale on December 11 at 10 am. Show more

"I'm soooo happy to announce the "Schlau aber Blond" tour 2025", David writes in an Instagram post. The good news?

Just a few days ago, the 29-year-old announced that her album of the same name will be released at the end of January.

Shirin's summer hit "Bauch, Beine, Po" spent 17 weeks at number 3 in the Swiss charts.

"Bauch, Beine, Po" is the big hit of 2024

Shirin David recently released "It Girl" at the end of October, the second herald of her upcoming third album - a pop anthem for female powerhouses and everyone on their way to the top. Shirin has long since arrived there - and not just since this year, which brought her her seventh #1 hit in the official single charts with "Bauch Beine Po" and the crowning of "Official Summer Hit 2024", followed by a "Forbes" cover and her second Bambi in the "National Music" category.

