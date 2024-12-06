Shirin's summer hit "Bauch, Beine, Po" spent 17 weeks at number 3 in the Swiss charts.
"Bauch, Beine, Po" is the big hit of 2024
Shirin David recently released "It Girl" at the end of October, the second herald of her upcoming third album - a pop anthem for female powerhouses and everyone on their way to the top. Shirin has long since arrived there - and not just since this year, which brought her her seventh #1 hit in the official single charts with "Bauch Beine Po" and the crowning of "Official Summer Hit 2024", followed by a "Forbes" cover and her second Bambi in the "National Music" category.