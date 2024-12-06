  1. Residential Customers
"Belly, legs, bottom" star Shirin David performs in Switzerland in 2025

Carlotta Henggeler

6.12.2024

She's going on tour in 2025: rapper Shirin David. In April 2025, the German will also be making a stop at the Hallenstadion in Zurich.
Joerg Carstensen/dpa

This is music to the ears of Shirin David's Swiss fans: the German rapper with the hit "Bauch, Beine, Po" is coming to the Hallenstadion in Zurich with her tour in 2025.

06.12.2024, 14:40

06.12.2024, 15:35

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Shirin David has stormed the charts this year with her summer hit "Bauch, Beine, Po".
  • The German rapper is coming to Switzerland with her "Schlau aber Blond" tour. You can see her at Zurich's Hallenstadion on April 21, 2025.
  • Tickets go on sale on December 11 at 10 am.
"I'm soooo happy to announce the "Schlau aber Blond" tour 2025", David writes in an Instagram post. The good news?

The German rapper will be performing at the Hallenstadion in Zurich on April 21, 2025. Information on ticket sales can be found here. Advance sales start on 11.12.2024 at 10 am.

Just a few days ago, the 29-year-old announced that her album of the same name will be released at the end of January.

Shirin's summer hit "Bauch, Beine, Po" spent 17 weeks at number 3 in the Swiss charts.

"Bauch, Beine, Po" is the big hit of 2024

Shirin David recently released "It Girl" at the end of October, the second herald of her upcoming third album - a pop anthem for female powerhouses and everyone on their way to the top. Shirin has long since arrived there - and not just since this year, which brought her her seventh #1 hit in the official single charts with "Bauch Beine Po" and the crowning of "Official Summer Hit 2024", followed by a "Forbes" cover and her second Bambi in the "National Music" category.

