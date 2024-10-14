Jack Revill had been playing his own DJ sets since the age of 17. instagram/jackmaster

Jack Revill, better known as DJ Jackmaster, has died unexpectedly at the age of 38. According to his family, he succumbed to his injuries in Ibiza following an accident.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Scottish DJ Jack Revill, known as Jackmaster, has died at the age of 38 following complications from a head injury in Ibiza.

His family expressed their deep sadness at the loss and emphasized that they wanted to deal with their grief privately.

Revill was a globally acclaimed DJ who rose to fame on the Glasgow club scene at the age of 17 and became famous for his innovative mixes. Show more

Scottish DJ Jack Revill, known on stage under his pseudonym Jackmaster, has died. He was only 38 years old.

His family published a statement on the Scotsman's Instagram profile. Revill apparently died on Saturday morning in Ibiza after complications with an "unfortunate head injury".

She wrote: "The heart of his family - Kate, Sean and Johnny - is broken. We are touched by the support from friends, colleagues and fans, but we want to deal with the grief of this bitter loss in private."

A big name at home at 17

The family goes on to talk about Revill's passion for music and mixing different genres, which is what made him so innovative. The "electrifying DJ sets and productions" found fans all over the world.

Jack Revill was born in Glasgow, Scotland, and has been an enthusiastic musician since the age of 14. Before he found his own label, he worked in a record store in Glasgow. "I never had to buy records again. That was an obvious bonus," the DJ once said about it.

At the age of 17, he was able to make a name for himself as a DJ in the Glasgow club scene. His last performance was in Ibiza in September.

More from the Entertainment section