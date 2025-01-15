Singer Taylor Swift likes to throw parties with her friends on her estate in Rhode Island. The 35-year-old now apparently needs more space for this. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

It is well known that Taylor Swift likes to throw parties at her mansion in Rhode Island. She now needs more space for this. According to insiders, the property is already the most expensive in the US state on the west coast.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Singer Taylor Swift likes to party with her friends on her luxury estate in Rhode Island.

This may be why the 35-year-old needs more space.

Citing a building permit, the online website "Page Six" writes that the luxury villa, which costs almost 18 million dollars, will be partially renovated and enlarged. Show more

On December 8, 2024, Taylor Swift played the last concert of her "Eras" world tour in Vancouver, Canada. Afterwards, the 35-year-old singer was able to draw an extremely successful balance sheet.

The 149 concerts in 47 cities, spread across 19 countries on five continents, have made Swift a billionaire.

The business magazine "Forbes" estimates that she has earned more than 1.72 billion francs from ticket sales alone. More than any female or male musician before.

New kitchen, a bedroom and several bathrooms

A tour, no matter how successful, takes energy. It can therefore be assumed that the singer will be spending more time at home in her High Watch villa in Rhode Island.

It is said that Taylor Swift now apparently wants to extend her house even further. The property is already the most expensive in Rhode Island.

As the online website "Page Six" writes, citing a building permit, the property, which costs almost 18 million dollars, is to be extended.

The new extension will have a bedroom and an unspecified number of bathrooms, and the singer's existing kitchen will also be renovated. Permission for the conversion and renovation work is said to have been granted last December.

The 1,000 square meter property is located on a cliff right by the sea in the Watch Hill district of Westerly and has a 214 meter long private beach. It currently offers eight bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

