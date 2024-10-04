Nemo is back after the Eurovision Song Contest. The exceptional talent from Biel releases the song "Eurostar" five months after his ESC adventure. Nemo's musical odyssey continues.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Five months after Nemo's ESC adventure, Nemo releases the new track "Eurostar".

While the ESC song "The Code" was about Nemo's journey to nonbinarity, "Eurostar" is about the new phase of his life in London.

"Eurostar" is about a wild party night on the Eurostar high-speed train from Paris to London. Show more

Nemo is back: five months after the ESC adventure in Malmö, Sweden, the Biel talent is releasing the new single "Eurostar".

"'Eurostar', a song, a feeling, a reflection on my life over the last five months," Nemo writes about the song on his Instagram account.

The track is a tribute to the nightlife. "It always triggers energy when you listen to music live or in a club together," Nemo explains to SRF.

The British metropolis of London has inspired Nemo and inspired him to create new music: "I want to find out what's inside me. And there's no better place to do that than the nightlife." Nemo's debut album is due to be released in 2025.

The song celebrates its premiere on Böhmermann's TV show

This Friday evening, Nemo's new single "Eurostar" will celebrate its live premiere on German television.

Nemo will be a guest on Jan Böhmermann's "ZDF Magazin Royale" from 11pm and perform the song together with the Rundfunk-Tanzorchester Ehrenfeld.

Nemo: "I think Basel is a very good choice"

And what does Nemo say about Basel hosting the ESC? "I think Basel is a very good choice," says Nemo about the city in the border triangle with Germany and France. "It's a city with a lot of culture and diversity. It's a very accessible place and a great representation for Switzerland." Meanwhile, it remains to be seen what role Nemo could play at next year's ESC in Basel.

