The music world is still mourning Sinéad O'Connor, who died a year ago. Now the cause of the legendary singer's death is known: an exacerbation of her chronic lung disease.

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor died on July 26, 2023 at the age of 56.

The cause of death was a combination of COPD and asthma, as the death certificate now reveals.

The loss of her son Shane in 2022 had a significant impact on O'Connor's life. Show more

It has been a year since the news of Sinéad O'Connor 's death went around the world:

On July 26, 2023, the Irishwoman passed away, shocking the music world. The singer, known for the hit "Nothing Compares 2 U", passed away at the age of 56.

Now the "Irish Independent" newspaper, which had access to the death certificate, has published the cause of death. According to the certificate, O'Connor died as a result of a combination of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

O'Connor struggled with the death of her son

The document states that her death was due to an "exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma along with a mild lower respiratory tract infection".

O'Connor was found lifeless in her apartment in London on July 26, 2023 and her death was announced in the evening of the same day.

A spokesperson for the coroner's office in the London borough of Southwark declared in January that she had died of natural causes.

The Irish musician left behind three children. The suicide of her 17-year-old son Shane in 2022 hit her particularly hard. As a result of this tragic loss, she canceled performances and underwent trauma and addiction treatment.

