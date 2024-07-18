A meteoric rise and fans all over the world: British R'n'B artist Raye is performing at the Montreux Jazz Festival today and blue Music is broadcasting the concert live.

Vanessa Büchel

The 58th Montreux Jazz Festival is currently taking place in French-speaking Switzerland.

British singer Raye will be performing on the lake stage on Thursday evening.

You can watch the concert live on free TV on blue Zoom or stream it here. Show more

Her rise couldn't be more magical: first she was ignored by the record label, later she released her album "21st Century Blues" on her own and landed an incredible 2nd place in the British charts.

The singer, who has been releasing music for over ten years, is also crowned with success in Switzerland: songs such as "Prada" and "Escapism" land her in the top 10 of the Swiss singles charts.

The road to the top is crowned by a record-breaking award night: at the Brit Awards 2023, she picks up a total of six of the coveted prizes - and makes history in the process.

Raye takes to the stage at the Montreux Jazz Festival. Her concert will be broadcast live from 8.15 pm. The best thing: You can watch the concert live - from the comfort of your sofa on free TV on blue Zoom or here in the stream.