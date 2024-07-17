AI W. Nuss from Bümpliz Variant 1: A blonde woman in a bright white dress strolls through the snowy streets of Bümpliz. Image: blue News/Erstellt mit Dall-E 3 Variant 2: Here, too, the AI seems to be sure that W. Nuss must be a blonde woman dressed in white. The influence of the "rose in the snow" is clear. Image: blue News/Erstellt mit Dall-E 3 Variant 3: New picture, similar pattern - blonde, white dress, white skin. Image: blue News/Erstellt mit Dall-E 3 Variant 4: The "W.Nuss vo Bümpliz" does not have to be a woman, but can also be an idyllic place. Image: blue News/Erstellt mit Dall-E 3 Variant 5: What this place should look like is obviously clear to the AI: "Rose in the snow" and "Füür ih dr Nacht" must not be missing. Image: blue News/Erstellt mit Dall-E 3 AI W. Nuss from Bümpliz Variant 1: A blonde woman in a bright white dress strolls through the snowy streets of Bümpliz. Image: blue News/Erstellt mit Dall-E 3 Variant 2: Here, too, the AI seems to be sure that W. Nuss must be a blonde woman dressed in white. The influence of the "rose in the snow" is clear. Image: blue News/Erstellt mit Dall-E 3 Variant 3: New picture, similar pattern - blonde, white dress, white skin. Image: blue News/Erstellt mit Dall-E 3 Variant 4: The "W.Nuss vo Bümpliz" does not have to be a woman, but can also be an idyllic place. Image: blue News/Erstellt mit Dall-E 3 Variant 5: What this place should look like is obviously clear to the AI: "Rose in the snow" and "Füür ih dr Nacht" must not be missing. Image: blue News/Erstellt mit Dall-E 3

Who or what is behind the song "W. Nuss vo Bümpliz" by Patent Ochsner is a mystery. blue News had an AI draw suggestions. You can see the result in the picture gallery.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue News has commissioned an artificial intelligence to unravel the mystery of the "W. Nuss vo Bümpliz" from the hit song by Patent Ochsner.

The result is five suggestions.

Patent Ochsner will be playing at the sold-out Gurtenfestival on July 19.

The concert will be shown exclusively in seven blue Cinemas throughout German-speaking Switzerland. Tickets are available online Show more

There are many theories about the title of one of the greatest dialect hits of all time: "W. Nuss vo Bümpliz" by Patent Ochsner. But nobody except frontman Büne Huber knows who or what really inspired the song.

One thing is certain: Bümpliz is a district in the west of Bern. One thing is certain: W. Nuss is "as beautiful as a door in the night, as a rose in the snow". One thing is certain: when you see it, your "heart beats hard in your throat", and he or she sees "win I ungergah".

With these clues from the song lyrics, five members of the blue News editorial team commissioned an artificial intelligence to draw the "W. Nuss vo Bümpliz". And even the AI can't seem to agree on whether the song is about a woman or not. You can see the result in the picture gallery above.

Experience Patent Ochsner in the cinema

By the way, one thing is also certain: Patent Ochsner's home show at the Gurtenfestival 2024 is completely sold out. If you weren't able to get a ticket, don't worry: blue Music will be showing the entire concert live and exclusively on Friday, July 19, 2024, in seven blue Cinemas throughout German-speaking Switzerland. Tickets are available online.