  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Good-humored Gurten visitors Who has the funniest dance move?

Marius Egger

19.7.2024

Dancing makes you happy - dancing stupidly makes you even happier. blue Music host Bettina Bestgen went to the Gurten to find the worst dancers so she could rock out with them.

19.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Gurtenfestival takes place from July 17 to 21.
  • The atmosphere on Bern's local mountain is growing from day to day.
  • blue Music host Bettina Bestgen went in search of the most terrifying dancers at the festival.
Show more

If festival-goers do more than headbang at an open-air concert, a band has already achieved a lot. Because although there is a hidden talent in many of them, the alcohol has to flow in large quantities for a movement to become visible in the audience.

Because dancing makes you happy and creates a good atmosphere - dancing stupidly even more so, right? Watch the video to see how the festival-goers go wild and what forbidden steps they have in tow.

Experience the best concerts with blue Music
zVg

With blue Music and as a sponsor of the most renowned music festivals in Switzerland, Swisscom creates unique experiences on site, on the road and at home. We accompany many of the best and biggest national open airs and show the stars of the scene in front of and behind the scenes exclusively on all our channels: online at blue News, on social media and with blue Zoom and blue TV also on the big screen at home.

More about the Gurtenfestival

More about the festival

Fans of Patent Ochsner.

Fans of Patent Ochsner"Büne, you've really used me out of my mind"

Sold-out Friday at the Gurtenfestival 2024. Experience the big Patent Ochsner home game live in the stream

Sold-out Friday at the Gurtenfestival 2024Experience the big Patent Ochsner home game live in the stream

Festival summer 2024. Blue Music brings these concerts to your home

Festival summer 2024Blue Music brings these concerts to your home

Dein Festivalsommer – live mit blue Music

blue Music zeigt die besten Livekonzerte und schönsten Momente der grössten Schweizer Musikfestivals. Live im Free TV auf blue Zoom, online auf bluenews.ch/music oder in der blue News App – egal ob unterwegs oder Zuhause.

Livekonzert verpasst? Keine Sorge, auf der blue TV Musikwelt kannst du (fast) alle Konzerte in voller Länge geniessen. Es ist ganz einfach: Auf deiner Swisscom TV Box findest du auf dem Homescreen direkt den Button «blue Music». Solltest du blue TV über die blue TV App auf deinem Smart-TV nutzen, klickst du dort ebenfalls auf der Startseite einfach auf «blue Music».

Du bist unterwegs und möchtest ebenfalls kein Musik-Highlight verpassen? Dann logg dich ohne zusätzliche Kosten über die blue TV App auf deinem Tablet/Smartphone oder über den Browser auf tv.blue.ch ein und wähle «blue Music». Du kannst die blue TV App ohne kostenpflichtiges Swisscom blue Abo nutzen.

Weiter zu blue Music auf blue TV