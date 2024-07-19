Dancing makes you happy - dancing stupidly makes you even happier. blue Music host Bettina Bestgen went to the Gurten to find the worst dancers so she could rock out with them.

Martina Stadelmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Gurtenfestival takes place from July 17 to 21.

The atmosphere on Bern's local mountain is growing from day to day.

blue Music host Bettina Bestgen went in search of the most terrifying dancers at the festival. Show more

If festival-goers do more than headbang at an open-air concert, a band has already achieved a lot. Because although there is a hidden talent in many of them, the alcohol has to flow in large quantities for a movement to become visible in the audience.

Because dancing makes you happy and creates a good atmosphere - dancing stupidly even more so, right? Watch the video to see how the festival-goers go wild and what forbidden steps they have in tow.

