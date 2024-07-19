blue Music brings the legendary songs of Patent Ochsner to your living room: The concert on the long sold-out Gurten Friday will be broadcast live in the cinema, on free TV and here in the stream.

Martina Stadelmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Gurten Festival takes place this year from July 17 to 20.

blue Music will be broadcasting Patent Ochner 's concert on Friday, from 8.45 pm here in the stream on blue News and on the blue News app and from 10.30 pm on free TV on blue Zoom.

Also as a premiere: The concert will be broadcast live in seven cinemas in Switzerland from 8.30 pm. Show more

Friday at the Gurtenfestival has been sold out for months: Patent Ochsner is the unofficial headliner of all four days. Now the day has come: Patent Ochsner is making Bern's local mountain fall into a collective feeling of home today.

The Gurtenfestival homepage says: "If Patent Ochsner were to play every evening in 2024, hardly anyone would be bothered", and the organizer is probably right.

It's been five years since their last concert at the Gurten. In total, the band has played on Bern's local mountain no less than nine times.

Anyone who still fancied a bit of Patent Ochsner but couldn't get a ticket. Thanks to blue Music, you can also watch the concert at blue Cinema. It will be broadcast live on the roof terrace of the blue Cinema in Chur and at other blue Cinema locations (Abtwil, Biel, Emmenbrücke, Muri, Zurich, Winterthur).

Tickets for Patent Ochsner in the blue Cinemas are available online at bluecinema.ch/music-session.

