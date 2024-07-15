Wincent Weiss is one of the biggest pop stars in the German-speaking world. In an interview with blue Music, he reveals what he thinks of Switzerland and why his team regularly suffers from his love of cheese.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Sunday, Wincent Weiss played a concert at Moon&Stars in Locarno.

Before his show, the German pop star took time for an interview with blue Music.

Among other things, he explains why he enjoys playing in Switzerland so much, how he deals with the hype surrounding him and why his lactose intolerance is a regular topic in his team. Show more

A burning leather jacket, a balcony as a surprise stage, hits such as "Feuerwerk" and "Musik sein": the audience at Wincent Weiss' concert at Moon&Stars in Locarno on Sunday was thoroughly entertained.

From his humble beginnings as a self-taught guitarist to headlining at major festivals, the 31-year-old from Schleswig-Holstein has proven that dreams can come true. His commitment has earned Wincent Weiss platinum albums and numerous awards, including the prestigious "ECHO" prize.

Before his Moon&Stars show, blue Music host Annina Frey had the pleasure of visiting the German pop star. In the interview, he talks about what he thinks of Swiss audiences, why he never wants to be as famous as Justin Bieber and why his team always has to suffer because of his love of chocolate and cheese.