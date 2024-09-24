"Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" contestant Elisabeth Albrecht works in a beauty clinic. This makes presenter Günther Jauch curious. RTL

"Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" contestant Elisabeth Albrecht made it to Jauch's quiz chair on Monday. The Magdeburg native works in a beauty clinic. This piques Günther Jauch's curiosity.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Elisabeth Albrecht made it to Jauch's quiz chair on "Who wants to be a millionaire?" on Monday.

The candidate from the German city of Magdeburg in the state of Saxony-Anhalt works in a beauty clinic and was in a relationship with a German third division footballer.

Presenter Günther Jauch wants to know from Elisabeth Albrecht which politician has had surgery in her clinic. Show more

Elisabeth Albrecht managed to play her way onto the coveted guessing chair of "Who wants to be a millionaire?" on Monday after the quick round of questions.

When presenter Günther Jauch learns that Albrecht works in a beauty clinic, he gets chatting.

Jauch wants to know what percentage of clients at the beauty clinic are men. "About 15 percent," says guessing candidate Elisabeth Albrecht. Albrecht slips out: "We also treat politicians at the clinic. Of course, I'm not going to mention any names now. But there are some that you wouldn't directly expect."

After this statement, Jauch's curiosity is piqued. He asks Albrecht: "Which party do they primarily belong to?"

The beauty clinic employee is cautious and says: "Mixed spectrum."

But that's not all. Jauch also wants to know: "What do men primarily have done?" Most customers come to Elisabeth's practice for an eyelid lift or liposuction on the stomach, says Albrecht.

Jauch is interested in liposuction. The quizmaster wants to know how the anesthetic works and how much fat can be removed. Jauch says with a grin: "I'm asking for a friend."

Albrecht finds such a cosmetic procedure superfluous with Jauch: "There's nothing wrong with you!"

Ex-boyfriend is a well-known footballer

Elisabeth Albrecht has to use a telephone joker for a football question. The beauty clinic employee reveals that she once dated a well-known professional footballer.

Jauch doesn't need to be told twice. He wants to know who it is. Albrecht initially keeps a low profile and reveals the following about her ex: he played in the third division, first in Magdeburg and then in Osnabrück.

She also has his date of birth - 1989 - tattooed behind his ear.

Günther Jauch knows the kicker: "Felix Schiller!", he counters. The candidate confirms Jauch's suspicions.

In the end, Albrecht earns 16,000 euros on the show. She says that this could be used to have some cosmetic surgery.

Jauch says dryly: "I'll think about the breasts!" The comment makes the studio audience laugh. 1:0 for Günther Jauch.

More videos from the department