On "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire", the editors made a mistake with the 32,000 euro question this week. In the picture: quizmaster Günther Jauch. RTL

Error alert on Tuesday's edition of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire". The TV editors make a mistake with the 32,000-euro question. The consequence? Candidate Laura Harbig is allowed to compete again.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Tuesday evening on the popular RTL quiz show "Who wants to be a millionaire", a mistake is made in the 32,000 euro question.

The question is about the most googled international person among Germans.

The TV editors have now apologized and invited the candidate back to the show. Show more

Günther Jauch and RTL will not soon forget this edition of "Who wants to be a millionaire". The editors made a rare and serious mistake in the €32,000 question.

Günther Jauch asks contestant Laura Harbig the question: "Who did Germans google more often than US pop star Taylor Swift in the 'International personalities' category in 2023?"

There are four possible answers:

A: Margot Robbie

B: Queen Camilla

C: Elon Musk

D: Harry Kane

The candidate finally chooses Elon Musk - and drops from 32,000 euros to 500 euros. The correct answer is Harry Kane.

Candidate gets a second chance

But that's not true. "After intensive examination, we have determined that none of the four possible answers is correct. Taylor Swift was the most googled 'Personality International' in 2023," reads a statement from RTL.

The private broadcaster acted quickly and gave contestant Laura Harbig a second chance after the faux pas. She will compete again in the next "3 Million Euro Week" of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?". RTL has also apologized to the candidate.

More videos from the department