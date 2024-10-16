Francesca Eastwood (31), the daughter of Hollywood star Clint Eastwood (94, "Million Dollar Baby"), was arrested by the police on Saturday evening on charges of serious domestic violence.
According to reports from the online portal "TMZ", an argument between Francesca and her boyfriend escalated, during the course of which she allegedly became violent. Her boyfriend alerted the authorities, who discovered that he had visible injuries. Francesca was then arrested and taken to the police station, where she was questioned.
She was then released on bail of 50,000 US dollars (almost 47,000 francs).
Francesca Eastwood: acting is in her DNA
In 2018, Francesca Eastwood became a mother to Titan, whom she is raising with her partner Alexander Wraith. The two have been a couple since 2017. It has not yet been confirmed whether Alexander is the alleged victim of the current incident.
Francesca comes from a well-known acting family: in addition to her famous father Clint Eastwood, her mother, Frances Fisher, is also a well-known Hollywood star. Fisher played the role of Ruth DeWitt Bukater, the mother of the main character Rose, in the successful film Titanic.
Francesca Eastwood also followed in her parents' footsteps and appeared in films such as "M.F.A." and "Clawfoot".