New studies suggest that the contraceptive pill not only causes mood swings, but could also affect the brain. This could also promote depression.

The contraceptive pill is a widely used contraceptive that offers women a simple and reliable option for family planning. However, in recent years, the possible side effects have increasingly come into focus. In addition to the well-known mood swings, there are now indications that the pill could also affect the brain.

Researchers from the USA have found changes in the brains of women taking the pill in several studies. A study by the University of California showed that certain regions of the brain, in particular the orbitofrontal cortex, were thinner in these women than in women who were not taking hormonal contraception. This region is responsible for controlling emotions and impulses, which could explain why some women suffer from anxiety and depression when taking the pill.

Another study from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York focused on the hypothalamus, an important control center in the brain. The researchers analyzed MRI scans of 50 women, including 21 who were taking the pill, and found that the hypothalamus was about six percent smaller in these women. The hypothalamus plays a role in regulating bodily functions and mood swings.

Brain volume changes

A neuroscientist from the University of Minnesota conducted a self-study in which she scanned her brain 75 times. The results showed that her brain volume changed depending on her menstrual cycle and pill use. Although the exact effects of this shrinkage on brain function remain unclear, a link was found with increased mood swings and depressive symptoms.

The researchers emphasize that the results do not mean that women should stop taking the pill immediately. The studies merely show a strong association, and further research is needed to understand the long-term effects. It remains to be seen whether the changes observed are permanent or will regress after stopping the pill.