Because of her figure, TV reality star Daniela Katzenberger has repeatedly had to put up with internet abuse. In the new episode of her VOX reality soap, it becomes clear just how close this still is to her heart.

Daniela Katzenberger has put herself on a strict diet. Her weekly schedule includes four sessions of weight training. A kitchen scale has become a constant companion in her handbag to monitor her diet. "What I'm planning is Next Level," the 37-year-old reveals in the new episode of the VOX reality soap "Daniela Katzenberger".

Specifically, she will be on stage at a bikini fitness contest in a few weeks' time: "I want to stand up there and just look fit and not get any fat-shaming messages."

The latter were a constant companion in Katzenberger's life for a long time. "I was always a bit chubby, a bit of a molly pug," she says, but at the same time repeatedly emphasizes that she was "never fat". Also because it always looks on TV "as if you were 30 kilograms overweight", Katzenberger was regularly belittled on social media because of her figure.

"It always hurts, you can't be indifferent to it," says the "cat", recapitulating the hurtful messages and even shedding tears on the TV show: "I let it get to me like that, it broke me so badly." She has since deactivated the comment column on social media - as a form of self-protection.

Daniela Katzenberger and Lucas Cordalis have a new addition to the family

The "cat's" sports trip may be good for her figure and her psyche, but the family suffers as a result. At least that's how husband Lucas Cordalis sees it: "The biggest disadvantage I see is that she's in a sh... mood from morning to night."

It helped that Daniela, Lucas and Sophia were expecting a cute new addition to the family at the time of filming: little dog Coco. Katzenberger feared that she would have to say goodbye to her beloved white living room carpet with the arrival of the teacup poodle puppy - urine stains send their regards. But even for the 37-year-old, the anticipation is great.

This is especially true for her daughter Sophia. The nine-year-old has hardly slept for two weeks, reports mom Katzenberger. In front of the cameras, however, the girl keeps her anticipation well under wraps, which leads to a rather curious dialog. Dani: "Now tell me you're looking forward to the dog." - Sophia: "Yes, I'm looking forward to it, but right now I'm doing my skin care." So much body awareness and beauty interest makes Katzenberger revel: "You're me in miniature - just without pores."

"Girls are the better watchdogs"

Sophia had seemed less serene a few weeks earlier. When she met the family's soon-to-be dog for the first time, she was left speechless. "Nothing makes a father or mother happier than when the child is happy," says dad Lucas, blissfully observing Coco sniffing Sophia.

He has no say in the gender of the dog, although Katzenberger's reasoning for a female dog is flawed: "Girls are better guard dogs." Is a teacup poodle - the name gives a clear indication of the size of the four-legged friend - suitable for guarding the family? Not only "dog pro" Martin Rütter would have his doubts.

