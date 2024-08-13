If you're planning to give your child their first cell phone when they start school after the summer vacations, you should make sure they are well supervised when using the media. Picture: Pexels, Katerina Holmes

During the summer vacation, many parents ask themselves: Is the start of school a good time to give their child their first cell phone? These tips and precautions will help with the decision.

In Kooperation mit Swisscom

No time? blue News summarizes for you When school starts, many parents consider buying their child's first smartphone so that they can be reached on the way to school.

In order to learn how to use media responsibly, it is important to have good parental guidance.

Tips and guides help with the decision to buy a first smartphone. Show more

The summer vacations are coming to an end and the start of school is just around the corner. In the playground, pupils are excitedly putting their heads together to tell each other about their latest vacation adventures - and some are presenting each other with their first smartphone.

In order to be reachable on the way to school or for after-school activities, many parents wonder whether their child is ready for their first smartphone. The cell phone question arises for children who are walking to school alone for the first time, when moving to a new school building and from a certain age for anyone who has not yet had their own cell phone. Tips and precautions make the decision easier for parents.

The right time for the first cell phone

When a child is ready to take responsibility for their own cell phone is very individual. The 2019 MIKE study cites nine years and eleven months as the average age at which children in Switzerland get their first smartphone.

However, every child is different and a rigid age limit makes little sense. The maturity of the child is more important than the age. Checklists and guides can help to assess whether a child is ready for the benefits and risks of having their own smartphone.

Learning how to use digital media

The more personal responsibility a child learns when using their first smartphone, the better. This requires comprehensive support from parents and a good dose of trust.

Before buying a cell phone, it is important that children are informed about the functions of the smartphone and know how to recognize dangers and protect themselves from fraud and data misuse.

Parents teach their children how to surf the internet safely, what information they can share and how they can react to harmful content. It is important to discuss possible risks such as cyberbullying together.

Parents should check that their child creates their own passwords, changes them regularly and adheres to agreed usage rules.

Media use: support rather than prohibit

Children become inventive when it comes to circumventing rules or bans. Motivation and guidance help them to take responsibility for using their new smartphone carefully.

Rules about quiet times when the smartphone remains switched off should be discussed within the family. It is important that parents also adhere to the agreed rules and refrain from using their cell phones at mealtimes, for example.

Well prepared for the start of school

When starting school, it is particularly important that children learn to assess how much screen time is okay and when it is time for homework. This is not always easy, as digital content distracts from other activities and in some cases can even be addictive.

Parents can actively support their child by closely monitoring their child's cell phone behavior and addressing risks. Close supervision helps to assess at what age and for which activities technical aids make sense.

Parents can use parental control functions for Apple or Android to set screen times and content restrictions, for example. It is equally important to provide good supervision to ensure that the child turns to their parents in case of doubt.

Is my child ready for their own cell phone? Does the child already have experience with the Internet and technical devices?

Does it know the functions of a smartphone?

Do they know that some apps are chargeable and that in-app purchases incur costs?

Can they distinguish advertising from other content?

Can they create and change passwords?

Do they understand what private data is?

Are they aware of dangers such as data misuse and cyberbullying?

Do they know that they should contact their parents or other trusted persons in case of doubt or harmful content?

Can they comply with agreed usage rules? Show more