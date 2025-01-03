"With Love, Meghan" will be released on January 15. dpa

Duchess Meghan has more than a million followers after just 24 hours on Instagram. She uses her social media return to promote her new Netflix series.

In the show, she will be giving lifestyle tips and advice on cooking, gardening and entertaining guests from January 15.

Amid the buzz surrounding her Instagram comeback, Duchess Meghan (43) is using the attention to give the first glimpse of her new Netflix series. Her first post - a video in which she writes "2025" in the sand - has now been followed by a trailer for the eight-part production "With Love, Meghan".

The series will be released on January 15, as the streaming service announced. The wife of Prince Harry (40) is set to reveal lifestyle tips for cooking, gardening and entertaining guests, according to the British news agency PA.

In the trailer, Meghan presents herself with a vegetable platter, choosing flowers and preparing focaccia. It shows how easy it can be to create something beautiful. Actresses Mindy Kaling (45) and Abigail Spencer (43), for example, are to appear as guests.

The Duchess's Instagram return is going through the roof: after just 24 hours, Meghan already has over a million followers. However, her fans are not allowed to comment on her posts - the comment function has so far been switched off.

Meghan: "I hope you love the show so much"

Prince Harry - the younger son of King Charles III (76) - and his wife Meghan stepped down from their royal duties five years ago and left the UK. They now live in the USA with their children Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3).

One reason for their withdrawal was the way the tabloid media treated Meghan. The couple had also made allegations against members of the Royal Family, with whom their relationship was considered difficult.

Since then, the two have signed contracts worth millions in order to stand on their own two feet financially. This includes a collaboration with Netflix. "I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it," reads the caption under the trailer on Meghan's new Instagram channel.

