Influencer Xenia Adonts reports a burglary in her Paris apartment where the criminals came back three times. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

In August 2023, five men broke into Xenia Adonts' Paris apartment, ransacked it and tied up her assistant. Now the influencer talks about the incident and its consequences.

Fabian Tschamper

In August 2023, German influencer Xenia Adonts experienced a nightmare in her Paris apartment: five burglars broke into her apartment three times, caused considerable damage and tied up and threatened her assistant.

Xenia Adonts, who has over two million followers on Instagram, shared the dramatic events on her social channels: "Last summer, our lives changed forever," she wrote on Instagram and published videos of the devastated apartment.

The perpetrators broke windows, destroyed the balcony, smashed mirrors and walls and stole a safe. Particularly shocking: her assistant was tied up and threatened with knives.

Shock runs deep for the assistant

The burglars were arrested in March 2024, but the psychological scars remain.

Xenia Adonts reports persistent nightmares and the loss of her sense of security. She left Paris and had to take a break from her work, which took its toll on her mentally. Her assistant recovered physically, but the shock is deep-seated.

"I couldn't cope with it and haven't been able to process everything yet," says Adonts.

The influencer's fans reacted to the incident with great sympathy and support. Adonts, who lost her love for Paris, has gained a new perspective on safety and trust as a result of the events.

