Small droplets of water hang in a spider's web. Keystone/Arno Balzarini

When the temperatures drop in the fall, spiders like to crawl into the warmth of your home. That doesn't have to be the case. blue News shows you how to get rid of them with household remedies.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you When the temperatures drop, spiders look for warm spots and crawl into your four walls.

There are a few tricks you can use to get rid of the creepy-crawlies in no time at all.

And all without using chemicals. Show more

In autumn, the temperatures drop degree by degree, the leaves are wonderfully colorful on the ground and chestnuts are back in season.

At this time of year, when it slowly gets colder and colder, spiders look for a warm place and end up in your home.

For people who are afraid of spiders - suffer from arachnophobia - this is an absolute horror.

But there is good news on how to get rid of the animals without resorting to poisonous substances.

blue News shows you some common home remedies for fighting spiders, so you don't have to google them on the internet.

Tip number 1: Oils Peppermint oil is considered one of the best ways to keep spiders away. Studies show that intensely scented oils - such as peppermint, lavender, eucalyptus or cinnamon oil - can effectively repel the animals.

It is important that the oil is mixed well with water and that you keep a greater distance when spraying - then there should be no stains on the wall!

Pet owners need to be careful, as peppermint oil is toxic to many animals. It is best to consult your vet beforehand.

There are even more effective helpers from Grandma's lexicon of remedies.

Tip number two: white wine vinegar Another tried and tested household remedy for repelling spiders is white vinegar - and almost everyone has it in the household. Spiders are particularly sensitive to the acetic acid it contains, which does not harm them, but effectively repels them.

To make a spider spray, simply mix equal parts white vinegar and water in a spray bottle .

It is particularly useful to spray window frames and entrances, as spiders often enter these areas. The white vinegar is not only effective against spiders, but is also safe for larger animals that are welcome in the house.

Tip number three: Candles Whether scented candles, beeswax candles or large glass candles - spiders have an antipathy towards candles and seem to steer clear of them.

Scents such as lemon, cinnamon and citronella (lemongrass ) in particular have proven to be effective in repelling the eight-legged creatures. The smoke produced when blowing out the candles also has a deterrent effect on the animals.

It is best to place them on the windowsill to prevent spiders from entering the house in the first place. This kills two birds with one stone: it acts as a spider repellent and conjures up a cozy ambience in your home.

Tip number four: Citrus fruits Spiders have a strong aversion to the intense smell of citrus fruits. It's not the fruit itself that puts them off, but the smell of the acid.

Similar to vinegar or peppermint oil, the juice of a fresh lemon can be squeezed into a spray bottle and diluted with water .

This mixture is best sprayed in dark corners of the house and on windows and doors to keep the spiders away.

Another tip: place fresh orange peel on the windowsill and rub it lightly on the window frames. This not only works against spiders, but also spreads a pleasant orange scent - ideal for anyone who loves this fresh smell.

Also fight spiders in and around the house: Spiders often get into the house through small crevices. The problem can be easily solved with simple measures such as filling gaps and switching off the outside light .

Dark corners and open gaps are ideal hiding places for spiders. Tidying up, closing gaps and switching off the light in the evening effectively keeps the little creatures away. Spiders love dark corners and feed on insects that are attracted to outside light.

If you want to use an anti-spider spray , make sure you don't buy a biocide that kills the spiders. Instead, use a repellent that - like home remedies - only deters spiders by smell. Spray it in the same places where lavender or peppermint oil is used, such as dark corners, window frames and door gaps.

Fly screens are another helpful measure to make it more difficult for spiders to enter the house - especially if you like to ventilate your home. They prevent spiders and other insects from entering the house through open windows.

You would also do well to combat fruit flies and fungus gnats. Because they are a welcome delicacy for spiders.

And last but not least - and good for your karma account: You can also catch the spiders and transport them back outside.

The classic way to catch unwanted insects is probably the glass trick: put an empty - preferably transparent - glass over the spider and push a flat object in front of the opening. A sturdy sheet of paper, a postcard or another flat, thin object is suitable for this. And bang, the critter is caught and you can return it to the wild.

