The Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit has canceled several appointments in recent years for health reasons.

Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit (51) made it public six years ago that she suffers from the chronic disease pulmonary fibrosis. Now she is being treated again. The setback is causing concern.

Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit is once again being treated for her chronic lung disease. She has started treatment again, according to the Norwegian royal family.

Previous experience had shown that the side effects of the medication could have an impact on her schedule. This is why they want to share this information with the public.

In concrete terms, this means Her husband Haakon will be attending more official appointments without Mette-Marit in the coming weeks. The Crown Princess is also expected to cancel spontaneously.

This has happened again and again in recent years. "How well she breathes varies from time to time. What is difficult one day can be fine the next," said Crown Prince Haakon in an interview last year.

The psychological strain on Mette-Marit is extremely high

Crown Princess Mette-Marit suffers from pulmonary fibrosis - a chronic lung disease that can lead to shortness of breath, among other things. The wife of the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon (51), made the disease public herself six years ago.

The royal couple have been married since 2001. They have two children together - Princess Ingrid Alexandra (20) and Prince Sverre Magnus (18).

The current health setback is likely to hit Mette-Marit particularly hard. The psychological strain that the crown princess has had to endure for several weeks is high.

Her son from a previous relationship, 27-year-old Marius Borg Høiby, is on trial for assault, damage to property and threats. The investigation is still ongoing.

