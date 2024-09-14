Marius Borg Høiby from Norway and his mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, in Oslo, June 16, 2022. KEYSTONE/Lise Aserud/NTB via AP

Marius Borg Høiby has been arrested again, Norwegian media report. The reason? Princess Mette-Marit's son has violated a restraining order.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, was arrested in Oslo for violating a restraining order that his ex-girlfriend had applied for.

Høiby confessed to having assaulted his ex-girlfriend under the influence of alcohol and drugs and is also suspected of being involved in drug dealing.

The Norwegian royal family is increasingly distancing itself from him, as evidenced by the fact that Høiby has been removed from the royal family's official website. Show more

The Norwegian royal family around Princess Mette-Marit (51) and Haakon (51) cannot rest.

Marius Borg Høiby (27) was arrested again in Oslo. The son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit is said to have violated a restraining order, according to various Norwegian media, including "dagbladet.no". The Oslo police have confirmed these reports.

Marius Borg Høiby is said to have violated a restraining order. His ex-girlfriend informed the police.

The crime took place on the night of August 4

Marius Borg Høiby, son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, confessed to having assaulted his girlfriend while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine.

The crime took place on the night of August 4, 2024, and the young woman's lawyer has now requested a restraining order against Høiby.

The authorities recently granted and imposed this. The restraining order prohibits Høiby from approaching the young woman until March 2025, which he has accepted.

Høiby: "I know that drugs are not good"

The situation surrounding Høiby is becoming increasingly serious: in addition to his personal drug use, there are now also suspicions that he may be involved in drug dealing.

According to the Norwegian magazine "Se og Hør", two investigators from the Organized Crime Department visited the royal estate Skaugum in the autumn of 2023 - allegedly to "protect" Høiby.

The police officers are said to have followed up on tips that people close to Høiby were involved in trafficking large quantities of drugs and that he himself consumed cocaine - also in large quantities.

During the interview, the police officers say: "We have come here because we have the impression that you have a problem. We are here to help you if you need support."

Høiby replied: "I'll handle it my way. But I'm going to take a little vacation now. I know that drugs are not good." Whether Høiby meant therapy by "vacation" remains an open question.

Did Høiby enjoy privileges?

"Se og Hør" reports that Høiby was actually warned rather than cautioned by the police - a privilege that few enjoy. "We don't have this kind of conversation with everyone," the magazine quotes the officers as saying.

An acquaintance of the Norwegian told Bild: "Marius rather made fun of the questioning. He didn't think it was particularly bad."

The Norwegian police confirmed to the Norwegian newspaper NRK that the two officers had been sent in consultation with the deputy chief of police at the time. It was an official preventive measure.

Høiby removed from the royal website

This is a relatively common procedure in Norway for children and adolescents who are conspicuous. The police try to talk to them about their problems and steer them in the right direction.

Despite these developments, Høiby has apparently not changed his behavior and continues to party. According to insiders, although his mother is angry, she has protected him all these years. Crown Princess Mette-Marit does not wish to comment on the tense situation at present.

Nevertheless, there is every indication that the royal family is increasingly distancing itself from the 27-year-old's scandals. This can also be seen on the royal family's official website, where Marius is not listed under either "Royal Family" or "Other Royals".

The palace has removed him completely from the main page, a clear sign of distancing.

