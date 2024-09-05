Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway (l.) and her son Marius Borg Høiby. (archive picture) Vegard Wivestad Grott/NTB SCANPIX/EPA/dpa

The authorities have issued a restraining order against the son of Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, Marius Borg Høiby, and taken further steps. He is no longer allowed to approach the victim.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marius Borg Høiby, son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, confessed to assaulting his girlfriend while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine. The crime took place on the night of August 4, 2024.

The assaulted young woman's lawyer has now requested a restraining order against Høiby. The authorities have granted and imposed this.

The restraining order prohibits Høiby from approaching the young woman until March 2025, which he has accepted. Show more

The case of Marius Borg Høiby continues to make headlines. The 27-year-old son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit confessed in a written statement that he had assaulted his girlfriend while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine.

According to the restraining order, Marius Borg Høiby (27) is now banned from approaching the young woman, whom he assaulted in her Oslo apartment on the night of August 4 while intoxicated, for six months.

This has now been confirmed by the victim's lawyer, Mette Yvonne Larsen, to the Norwegian news agency NTB. The ban applies until March 2025.

Marius Borg Høiby has accepted the order

In a press release, the police confirm that Marius Borg Høiby has accepted the injunction, writes "brisant.de"."The basis for the restraining order is that the victim wants it."

Otherwise, the Oslo Police Directorate does not wish to comment further on the background to the restraining order. Marius Borg Høiby's defense lawyer left a request for a further statement from the Norwegian daily newspaper "VG" unanswered.

