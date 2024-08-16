Marius Borg Høiby, eldest son of Mette-Marit of Norway, was violent towards his girlfriend. His mother is said to have called the victim. (archive picture) Picture: Vegard Wivestad Grott/NTB SCANPIX/EPA/dpa

Marius Borg Høiby, son of Mette-Marit, has become violent towards his girlfriend. The 27-year-old has confessed. It has now been revealed that his mother called the alleged victim after the crime.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, is alleged to have acted violently towards his girlfriend.

The 27-year-old Marius, Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship, has confessed.

It has now been revealed that his mother tried to contact the alleged victim by telephone after the assault. Show more

Parents want to protect their children from misfortune. The unpredictability of fate seems to inspire fears and promote a feeling of powerlessness in adults.

Well-intentioned, but often not always well done: a statement that may also apply to the decision made by Mette-Marit of Norway. The 50-year-old crown princess tried to reach the alleged victim of her 27-year-old son Marius Borg Høiby by telephone.

Brief review: The police have been investigating Høiby, the son from a previous relationship of Mette-Marit, for several days. The charges are assault and damage to property.

As a result, Marius Borg Høiby admitted this week that he had been violent towards his girlfriend and had destroyed objects in her apartment. He had been under the influence of alcohol and cocaine, according to a statement he wrote.

Høiby apologized to his girlfriend in the statement

In the statement, Høiby apologized to his girlfriend and his relatives. "I would also like to apologize to my family. I know that my actions have affected them deeply."

Apparently, the assault led to Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway attempting to call her son's victim. The royal family confirmed the contact attempt to the Norwegian television station TV2.

More details have not yet been released. "We do not comment on details as it is a private matter," said a spokeswoman for the palace.

It is therefore unclear whether Mette-Marit knows her eldest son's girlfriend personally. The Norwegian police confirmed to Bunte.de that there was "a relationship" between Marius and the victim. However, they have not yet defined the nature of this relationship.

In contrast to Norwegian prosecutor Henriette Taxt Rødstali, who spoke of the two as "lovers" in an interview with TV2.

"Influencing those involved in a trial is a criminal offense"

In any case, it is certain that Mette-Marit - for whatever reason - tried to reach the woman by telephone shortly after the crime. From the parents' point of view, this is a perfectly understandable act, but one that does not go down well everywhere.

The suspicion has now arisen that the mother, whether consciously or not, may have tried to gain the victim's understanding for her son.

If it can be proven that Crown Princess Mette-Marit had this intention, this could have criminal consequences. "It is a criminal offense if you want to influence the parties involved in a criminal trial," lawyer Stian Kristensen told TV2.

