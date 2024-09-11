Actress Halle Berry has been following the Oscars with displeasure for years. dpa

In 2002, Halle Berry was the first black woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in "Monster's Ball". Since then, she has been disappointed time and again, as she reports.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Halle Berry criticizes the fact that no other black woman has won Best Actress in a Leading Role since her Oscar win in 2002.

She emphasizes that many black actresses deserved the Oscar and feels great resentment about this.

Despite her disappointment, she prioritizes a successful career over awards; her new film "Never Let Go" will be released on 26 September. Show more

US actress Halle Berry follows the Oscars with great displeasure year after year, as she reports. "I am deeply upset that no black woman has won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role after me," the 58-year-old told Marie Claire magazine. This makes her "sad year after year". "And it's certainly not because no one deserves it."

Berry was the first black woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2002 for her performance in the drama "Monster's Ball". At the time, she said tearfully: "Tonight has opened a door." But since then, no other black woman has been honored as Best Actress in a Leading Role.

At the same time, an award isn't everything, Berry emphasized: "Would I rather have awards or a great, stable and upwardly mobile career as a black woman? I'd take a stellar career over an award any day." Her new thriller "Never Let Go" will be released on September 26.

More from the Entertainment section

dpa