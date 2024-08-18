All divorce issues were actually settled in the summer of 2023, but Halle Berry (58) and her ex-husband Olivier Martinez (58) are still fighting over custody of their son Maceo, which they previously shared. IMAGO/Pond5 Images

It's a never-ending dispute between Halle Berry and ex-husband Olivier Martinez: the US actress is now pleading for sole custody of their son Maceo.

No time? blue News summarizes for you US actress Halle Berry wants sole custody of son Maceo.

Court documents obtained by TMZ provide new insights into the never-ending dispute between the ex-couple.

Berry is said to accuse ex-husband Olivier Martinez of exhibiting "turbulent and harmful behavior".

Maceo also often returns to her "angry and combative" after spending a long time with his father. Show more

Halle Berry (58) has reached a point where she no longer wants to carry on like this: the US actress has filed for sole custody of her son Maceo (10). Berry accuses the father, her ex-husband Olivier Martinez (58), of "turbulent and harmful behavior". This is according to the US celebrity portal "TMZ", which is said to be in possession of the court documents.

According to the documents, the 58-year-old is dissatisfied with her ex's parenting style. This was also reported by the US magazine "People", which relied on the statements of an anonymous source.

The source is said to have claimed that the situation between the parents has been tense for a while and that Berry and Martinez simply have different parenting styles. "Parenting together is not easy. Still, they both love Maceo and he's wonderful, a very focused student," the source said.

But this is exactly what Martinez would prevent his son from doing, according to reports. Because his dad is said to prioritize football training over school, according to his mom. According to TMZ, Berry claims that Martinez refused to get his son a tutor because it would interfere with football training.

Maceo comes back "angry and combative" from his father

The documents were very detailed. Berry further testified that Maceo would often come back to her "angry and combative" after being with his father for an extended period of time.

The "Catwoman" actress was convinced that Martinez would tell their son about their conflicts about raising their children. He would express his clear opinion - and that would then have an effect on Maceo.

US media had previously reported that Berry had tried to get her ex-husband to comply with the custody agreement by means of a court application. Part of this was "co-parenting therapy", which both sides had agreed to, but for which Martinez suddenly failed to show up. Berry's application was rejected by the court.

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez were married for two years

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez were a couple from 2010 to 2015 and tied the knot in 2013. After two years of marriage, they went their separate ways, but were far from reaching an agreement on all divorce matters. Custody and maintenance were not settled until the summer of 2023.

In addition to shared custody, various media reports have stated that Berry will pay 8,000 US dollars a month in child support to Martinez.

According to TMZ, Berry is said to have already spent hundreds of thousands of US dollars trying to resolve their conflicts privately. But none of this has helped: Now she would have no choice but to "go public and tell the family court judge about the conflict".

