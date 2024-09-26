Actor and entertainer Harald Schmidt (67) blasphemes about the "Tatort". When asked whether he watches the ARD crime series, he told the "Südwest Presse": "No, because it's the stupidest thing there is."
In "Tatort", everything is so predictable. "I'm happy for the colleagues who play in it, although I honestly wonder how you can live on a 'Tatort' salary."
A few years ago, Harald Schmidt himself was in discussion for a role in the Black Forest "Tatort".
He was supposed to play a senior detective. He was even at the press conference: "And then I suddenly realized: Now my fun is already over."
His role as police chief would have been to shuffle through the wet leaves in the Black Forest and say somewhere: "Any news from Spusi yet?" says Schmidt.
He had resigned before he had even started. "But I think I would have been a nuisance anyway. They are very successful."