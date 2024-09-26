Harald Schmidt almost starred in the successful crime series himself. (archive picture) dpa

The entertainer was supposed to star in the crime series himself - now he reveals why it never happened.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Harald Schmidt criticizes "Tatort" as predictable and describes the series as "the stupidest thing there is".

He expresses doubts as to how the actors can live off the "Tatort" salaries, although he is happy for his colleagues.

The entertainer was supposed to play a role in the Black Forest "Tatort", but resigned because he no longer enjoyed it. Show more

Actor and entertainer Harald Schmidt (67) blasphemes about the "Tatort". When asked whether he watches the ARD crime series, he told the "Südwest Presse": "No, because it's the stupidest thing there is."

In "Tatort", everything is so predictable. "I'm happy for the colleagues who play in it, although I honestly wonder how you can live on a 'Tatort' salary."

A few years ago, Harald Schmidt himself was in discussion for a role in the Black Forest "Tatort".

He was supposed to play a senior detective. He was even at the press conference: "And then I suddenly realized: Now my fun is already over."

His role as police chief would have been to shuffle through the wet leaves in the Black Forest and say somewhere: "Any news from Spusi yet?" says Schmidt.

He had resigned before he had even started. "But I think I would have been a nuisance anyway. They are very successful."

