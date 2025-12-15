Rob Reiner (r.) and his wife Michele Reiner. (archive picture) Image: IMAGO/MediaPunch

Famed Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday. According to media reports, the couple were victims of a homicide.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The famous US director and actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner were found dead in their home in Los Angeles on Sunday.

They were apparently the victims of a homicide, as reported by several US media outlets.

The entertainment magazine "People" reported, citing several sources, that it was the couple's son who killed his parents. Show more

The famous Hollywood director and actor Rob Reiner and his wife were found dead in the couple's home in Brentwood, an affluent neighborhood of Los Angeles, on Sunday. They were apparently the victims of a homicide.

The fire department said it had been alerted to a medical emergency on Sunday afternoon (local time). Police investigators confirmed to US media that emergency responders found Rob (78) and Michele Reiner (68) in the house, both suffering from stab wounds.

The couple's daughter was at the scene, according to the reports. The suspect - possibly her brother Nick - had left the neighborhood before police arrived.

Son allegedly killed parents

The entertainment magazine "People" reported, citing several sources, that it was actually the couple's son who killed his parents.

In an interview with "People" in 2016, Nick Reiner spoke about his years-long battle with drug addiction. He began using drugs as a teenager and several stays in rehab clinics were unsuccessful. He was homeless for years.

Los Angeles Police Department representatives confirmed to TV station KTLA that officers arrived at the scene around 4:20 p.m. Sunday; however, details about the nature of the 911 call were not provided.

Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) responded to the residence, which has been identified as the home of Rob Reiner. At this time, no further details are available as this is an ongoing RHD investigation, into an apparent homicide. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) December 15, 2025

The Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery and Homicide Unit is now investigating the murder.

Known as a director and actor

Rob Reiner has been one of Hollywood's best-known directors for decades. His works include classics from the 1980s and 1990s such as "This Is Spinal Tap", "A Few Good Men", "When Harry Met Sally" and "The Princess Bride".

He became known as an actor in his Emmy award-winning role as son-in-law Michael "Meathead" Stivic in the series "All in the Family".

More videos from the department