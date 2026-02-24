There is a lot of discussion about Andrew and the monarchy in the UK at the moment. (archive picture) Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/dpa

A South African masseuse claims that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had himself massaged naked in a Buckingham Palace bedroom in 2000. The bill was settled with a check from the royal account.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A masseuse reports a private massage for Andrew at Buckingham Palace in 2000.

According to the receipt submitted, the 75-pound bill was paid via a Royal Family account.

The woman claims to have been referred to Andrew by Ghislaine Maxwell. Show more

New revelations further incriminate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. As the British "Daily Mail" reports, the former Duke of York is said to have ordered a professional masseuse to Buckingham Palace in June 2000. The treatment allegedly took place in a bedroom.

The South African therapist Monique Giannelloni says she was waved into the building without a security check. The bill of 75 pounds was later settled with a check from a Royal Family account. She submitted a corresponding invoice to the newspaper.

Giannelloni says that Andrew received her in a bathrobe, then disappeared into the bathroom and returned naked. She averted her eyes and was initially embarrassed. The massage itself was professional and Andrew was "very polite and gentlemanly".

The masseuse emphasized that she had only treated him once.

Connection to Ghislaine Maxwell

According to her own statements, Giannelloni was contacted via Ghislaine Maxwell. Her secretary had initially asked her for a treatment in New York. According to the therapist, Jeffrey Epstein was also in the room for an appointment. Shortly afterwards, she received a call from the former duke's entourage.

Andrew had resigned from his position as British Trade Representative in 2011 after his links to Epstein came under increasing pressure.

Further allegations about expenses

Former British officials are also speaking out. According to media reports, they claim that during Andrew's time as trade envoy, expenses for luxury trips and massages were partly paid for using public funds. The palace had stated in the past that Andrew had paid "all private expenses" himself.

Andrew has denied misconduct in connection with Epstein for years. He is currently under investigation for alleged abuse of office.