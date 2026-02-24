"On Off the Catwalk": Heidi Klum with her children Leni Klum (left); Henry and Heidi Klum. ProSieben

The new TV documentary looks at her rise to global stardom - and the darker side of fame. But you don't really get close to the supermodel. And one of them turns out to be the secret star of the series: her 81-year-old mother Erna.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new ProSieben documentary "On & Off the Catwalk" promises exclusive insights into Heidi Klum's glamorous life, but according to critics it remains superficial and for long stretches looks like an advertising clip.

In addition to the stages of her rise from winning a casting show in 1992 to an international career, the series also addresses earlier criticism from the fashion industry as well as current debates about body shaming and ageing.

The secret star of the documentary, however, is Klum's 81-year-old mother Erna. Show more

ProSieben announces "On & Off the Catwalk" in a big way: The new reality documentary follows Heidi Klum and her children Leni and Henry between Los Angeles, Berlin and Venice - before, during and after Fashion Weeks, runway jobs and shoots. Glamor and exclusive backstage insights into the dazzling family life are promised.

But does "On & Off the Catwalk" really live up to its big promises of glamor, exclusive insights and palpable backstage excitement? The reality check clearly shows: No.

Because the first episode feels like an endless advertising clip about Heidi Klum. It only shows selected snippets of everyday life. It shows the 52-year-old fitting for glamorous events such as the Bambi Awards, the Venice Film Festival or Paris Fashion Week.

But it also shows her life away from the fashion circus, for example when she visits "Germany's Next Topmodel" jury colleague Wolfgang Joop at his partner's home - together with her mother Erna (81) and laden with a cake and XXL rose bouquet. Initially, the acquaintance between Klum and Joop was not under a good star. He was one of the critics who criticized Klum at the start of her career. It was their collaboration on "GNTM" in 2014 and 2015, the Klum show, that turned them into friends.

Because the designer didn't think much of her at first. He described her as average, too garish, too much. Karl Lagerfeld wasn't a Klum fan either and made several negative comments about her.

First jobs soon after Gottschalk victory

Heidi Klum had to fight her way to the top and fight hard to become a model. She was ridiculed in the fashion industry for a long time. A model who was discovered on an RTL show by Thomas Gottschalk in 1992 and won the casting show? For many, an affront in the elitist fashion world.

She prevailed against more than 30,000 competitors and won a prestigious modeling contract. This triumph is regarded as the birth of the future top model.

Mother Erna is her rock in the surf

One person has always stood by Heidi Klum's side, even today: her mother Erna, now 81 years old.

Heidi Klum with husband Tom and her mother Erna at the Oktoberfest 2025 in Munich. IMAGO/Michel Kaers

No matter what occasion Heidi Klum is facing, the resolute Erna is always by her side. She is Klum's compass, her Swiss army knife for all occasions.

Whether on the Red Carpet at the Bambi Gala or visiting Wolfgang Joop at home - Erna remains completely unfazed. While others get nervous, she relaxes and decorates the cake box with her own drawing.

And Klum's children Leni and Henry also rave about the German wonder grandma. They also tell funny anecdotes about her tics. Because no matter where she goes, Erna packs food in her handbag - from chicken wings to uncooked food. Nothing is safe from her.

At the same time, the sprightly pensioner always makes sure her grandchildren have enough to eat: she says she always has bags of sweets with her.

The TV documentary also shows that Heidi Klum often talks to her offspring on the phone and makes sure she is close to them. Model daughter Leni thinks this is too much: "She's a real helicopter mother," says the 21-year-old in an interview with the documentary makers.

Heidi Klum defends herself against body shaming and ageism

Heidi Klum is also down-to-earth, at least when it comes to food. Whether Italy or France, the top model likes to dig in. From pasta to cake with whipped cream, it's all there.

Heidi Klum wore this outfit to the Venice Film Festival 2025. IMAGO/Independent Photo Agency Int.

The 52-year-old recently showed off a little more curves. Her appearance as an underwear model in Venice was followed by some critical and spiteful reactions on social media. Users wrote: "At some point it just gets embarrassing, Heidi is no longer 25. It's time to dress accordingly", "Is she pregnant or just fat?", "Wearing underwear on the red carpet... bad taste".

Comments that don't bounce off Klum, as she says in the TV documentary: "I've put on a few kilos," she says. It's also the menopause.

But the Mönchengladbach native has gained a thick skin over the years in the modeling business. "The nice thing about getting older is that you don't care what other people say about you - even if many of them aren't nice."

In the end, what remains is the impression of a woman who has experienced a lot - and has not been broken by it. Instead, she has learned that at some point, it no longer matters what others say.

