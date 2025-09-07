The hormonal change leads to fatigue in many women (symbolic image). IMAGO/Zoonar

Every woman experiences it - but hardly anyone talks about it: the perimenopause. Author Jeanette Kuster wrote a book because she was desperate for answers. In this interview, she explains why the topic is taboo, how the brain changes during this time - and gives tips.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ex-Mamablog author Jeanette Kuster has written the guidebook "Mittendrin - Die Perimenopause meistern. Conversations and testimonials".

With her book, she wants to make the taboo subject visible and support those affected.

A recent Swiss study shows that around a third of women reduce or interrupt their work due to menopausal symptoms, while politics and medicine have so far neglected the topic. Show more

For a long time, journalist Jeanette Kuster was unable to explain her unprecedented fatigue and psychological depression. The qualified instructor even had to give her beloved yoga classes a miss - her battery was flat.

The doctors she consulted couldn't find an answer either. It was only through her own research that ex-Mamablog author Jeanette Kuster found the cause of her struggles: the perimenopause.

Perimenopause is the transitional phase before the menopause, during which the hormone balance fluctuates and the first symptoms such as irregular periods or hot flushes appear. Menopause is the time when a woman has not had a period for a year - the natural end of the fertile years.

She has now written the guidebook "Mittendrin - Die Perimenopause meistern. Conversations and testimonials". The new book has been published by Arisverlag.

How did you come up with the idea of writing this guide?

Jeanette Kuster: For a while, I was very desperate and also angry. At first I didn't know what was wrong with me, then I didn't get any support from the doctors for a long time. Every friend I told about it had never heard of the perimenopause. At some point I said to myself: 'I'm going to write a book about it'.

How did you go about writing the book?

In the beginning, I wanted to start with a perfect concept in mind and at the same time I was worried that I wouldn't find any women who wanted to talk to me about the perimenopause - that blocked me. Then a friend advised me: 'Just start with a story'. So I asked a woman who I knew talked openly about the menopause - and she immediately thought the idea was mega cool. That's how the whole thing developed.

33% of women reduce, quit or take a break from their job - first study by "MenoSupport Suisse" The first nationwide study on the menopause in the Swiss working world shows a dramatic need for action. This is confirmed by the survey of more than 2,259 working women in Switzerland in the "MenoSupport Suisse" study

5.7% have taken early retirement

13.3% have taken time out.

16.4% have changed jobs

20.5% have reduced their working hours

The first Switzerland-wide study "MenoSupport Suisse" by HWR Berlin, Inselspital Bern and The Women Circle AG shows that companies and politicians are neglecting women in a key phase of their working lives. Show more

Your book begins very personally, with your own health quality. Was that clear from the start?

Yes, but I asked myself several times: 'Do I really want to publish all these details? But my experience from the mommy blog has hardened me to making difficult topics public. At some point I said to myself: someone has to do it. I felt very bad for a while - I want to spare others similar experiences with my book.

Why is the topic still so little present even in women's medicine?

Most practicing doctors have hardly learned anything about the perimenopause in their training. One gynecologist told me: 'In medical school, it was only mentioned in passing at most'.

Amazing.

Exactly. But sooner or later it affects every woman. It's often simply said: 'You just have to get through it, women used to manage it too'. But how did they manage it, how much did they suffer? In the past, many women were not or less integrated into working life and were perhaps better able to hide their complaints.

Are there no contact points in Switzerland?

The topic is dealt with at Zurich University Hospital, but as far as I know there is only an actual competence center at the Inselspital. And they are overwhelmed with inquiries there. Even with specialist doctors like Dr. Regine Laser, there is a long wait for an appointment.

In your book, you write that the brain "remodels" during the perimenopause. What does that mean?

Neuroscientist Lisa Mosconi was recently able to show with brain scans that the hormonal changes during this time alter the brain. Just knowing this is a relief. Because it is still often said that we women in the perimenopause are just imagining things. Incidentally, many symptoms are also controlled by the brain - hot flushes, for example.

A difficult topic. Is there a ray of hope?

Yes, many women have told me that they find themselves more after this rollercoaster - find out what they want and what they don't want. Some then have the courage to try something new.

You recently trained as a menopause coach in England. Why there - and is there no equivalent program in Switzerland?

In the UK, the topic has been talked about for some time, including in the media. Experts like Dr. Louise Newson have achieved an incredible amount. The menopause is also present on national television and is even being discussed in politics. Many companies now have menopause policies. Overall, people there are simply further along than here.

The author's tips Keep a log of your symptoms. This will help you to recognize patterns and tell your doctor exactly what is happening when.

Find out about reputable sources early on. Some women are already affected in their mid-30s.

Keep at it, don't get discouraged. Talk to other women about the perimenopause/menopause. Show more

