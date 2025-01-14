"Who wants to be a millionaire?" contestant bursts into tears Iris Oberath explained her tears in the face of the 32,000 euros she won with the menopause. Image: RTL Her partner found this emotionality "sweet", she reported. Günther Jauch and the audience did too. Image: RTL Legal trainee Urim Biqkaj from Frankfurt am Main won 64,000 euros. Image: RTL Jens Niemann made a brave guess in the 32,000 euro question. But he was wrong and plumped for 500 euros. Image: RTL At the end of the show, Kristina Gress was in front of the 16,000 euro hurdle and can play on next time. Image: RTL "Who wants to be a millionaire?" contestant bursts into tears Iris Oberath explained her tears in the face of the 32,000 euros she won with the menopause. Image: RTL Her partner found this emotionality "sweet", she reported. Günther Jauch and the audience did too. Image: RTL Legal trainee Urim Biqkaj from Frankfurt am Main won 64,000 euros. Image: RTL Jens Niemann made a brave guess in the 32,000 euro question. But he was wrong and plumped for 500 euros. Image: RTL At the end of the show, Kristina Gress was in front of the 16,000 euro hurdle and can play on next time. Image: RTL

"That would get me my first entry in the class register - for being inappropriately opinionated," was Günther Jauch's criticism of a contestant on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" who didn't mince her words. In the end, he was surprised by her soft side.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the three-million-euro week, "Who wants to be a millionaire?" with Günther Jauch is back to normal.

Candidate Iris Oberath, a professional driver and mother, bursts into tears after winning 32,000 euros - and blames it on the menopause.

Urim Biqkaj won 64,000 euros, while Jens Niemann failed the 32,000-euro question and went home with 500 euros. Show more

"The three-million-euro week in the bones and we're already back in the normal range," Günther Jauch (68) recalled at the beginning of the show about the quiz marathon the previous week. The presenter added ironically: "There's only a ridiculous million to be won today."

For Iris Oberath, that was reason enough to cheer when she won the selection round: "Dude, I don't believe it!" After the 50-euro question, the Hamburg-based professional driver and mother of three was still excited.

She fanned herself with her hands. "It's not that warm here," said Günther Jauch. Iris Oberath explained: "Menopause."

Bochum becomes the North Sea island of Borkum

Worth 2000 euros: "Where do you only have to swap the two middle letters to end up on a North Sea island, at least in name?"

Dortmund, Bochum, Duisburg or Oberhausen? After the 50:50 joker, Dortmund and Bochum remained.

Günther Jauch wanted to help and recommended "swapping". The candidate then asked: "Oh, swap Dortmund?" Jauch vehemently denied. "What do you want from me now?" Iris Oberath remained confused.

After another wave of the fence post, she understood: Bochum becomes the North Sea island of Borkum with two changed letters.

Candidate had a difficult time at school

For 4000 euros, Günther Jauch wanted to know: "Who has over 70 tattoos, several number one hits and sang the anthem 'America The Beautiful' before the last Super Bowl?" Letter Benane, Parcel Tamate, Post Malone, Postage Zatrone?

The collective swarm intelligence was activated by the audience joker. The people in the studio were 100 percent sure: answer C, Post Malone.

After the 4000 mark, for which the audience joker was used, Günther Jauch recalled the candidate's difficult school days. After 186 class book entries and physical resistance to bullying, the Hamburg native, who was diagnosed with ADHD, had to leave school. She proudly reported that she had later completed her technical college entrance qualification alongside her job.

In another anecdote, Oberath revealed that in the past she had already stopped in supermarket parking lots with a complete bridge train and trailer to go shopping. Iris Oberath's justification to her dispatchers: "First and foremost, I'm a housewife and mother."

Günther Jauch teases

When she immediately knew from the 16,000 euro question that of the four snakes mentioned, the "boas" were not poisonous snakes and did not allow herself to be unsettled by Jauch, the presenter complained with a wink: "That would get me my first entry in the class register - for inappropriate dogmatism."

Worth 32,000 euros: "What is the annual deadline of July 1 for?" Football transfer deadline, university enrolment, pension adjustment or last hedge trimming? The additional joker from the audience knew: C.

The hurdle before the 64,000 euros for Iris Oberath was: "The Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchich broke the almost 37-year-old world record in the ... in 2024?" Javelin throw, high jump, shot put or 100-meter run? The telephone joker had a gut feeling. His tendency: answer C.

That was not enough for the candidate. She opted for the safe 32,000 euros. "I'm so happy," she said. Then she started to cry.

"Why are you crying like that?"

Günther Jauch commented on the emotional outburst of the lady, who had previously shown herself to be so tough and eloquent: "Women are really cheeky and then you give them 32,000 euros - and then they start crying."

He immediately became serious: "No, that's nice, you get the impression that you've hit the right one." While Iris Oberath dried her tears with a handkerchief, he asked: "Why are you crying like that? Are you in a tight spot right now?"

The candidate reminded him: "I'm going through the menopause, it's crazy." But her boyfriend thought it was "totally cute", she explained when Jauch asked. Her partner, who had traveled with her, confirmed her statement. While this was the correct answer from an understanding partner, the correct answer to the sports question was: high jump.

How the other candidates fared

Legal trainee Urim Biqkaj from Frankfurt am Main won 64,000 euros.

Jens Niemann, a freelance musician from Osnabrück, walked away with 500 euros because he guessed wrong at the 32,000 mark: "Who gave his first speech in the German Bundestag last November?" Niemann opted for King Charles III, but he was looking for Markus Söder.

Kristina Gress from Lauda-Königshofen in Baden-Württemberg ended up with 8,000 euros at the end of the show. She can continue the game next Monday for double that amount.

