Jonas Croonen doesn't actually want to compete in the "Who wants to be a millionaire?" final. But then the cooking influencer gets a taste for it. In the end, he stumbles over a movie question and falls back to 1000 euros.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jonas Croonen (21) didn't even want to compete in the final of the "3 Million Euro Week" of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" on Friday evening.

But then the 21-year-old student and cooking influencer changed his mind at the last moment.

In the end, he stumbles over a movie question on the big final evening and falls back from 30,000 to 1,000 euros - even though he still has two jokers. Show more

28 candidates compete in the final of the "3 Million Euro Week" of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?".

That's a record, as presenter Günther Jauch reveals: "But don't worry, they won't all get their turn," says the 68-year-old. He is only offering some of the candidates the chance to possibly really win.

Student and cooking influencer Jonas Croonen lets Jauch talk him into it, he has also "only" won 16,000 euros so far. For the 21-year-old, as for everyone else, four jokers are set.

Presenter Günther Jauch is still trying to warn student and cooking influencer Jonas Croonen. Picture: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

However, the sauce fan doesn't want to sacrifice anyone in the 30,000 euro question. He thinks he knows that the nickname "Master of Disaster" is used in Hollywood for film music composer Hans Zimmer.

Jauch: "Do what you can't help but do!"

Also up for selection are actors Daniel Brühl and Til Schweiger and director Roland Emmerich, albeit without their job titles.

Candidate Croonen: "I don't even know two of the names, but I think it has to be Hans Zimmer." He often composes very dramatic music, so that would fit.

Presenter Jauch intervenes: "If you only know two of four names and still have two jokers. I could think of something I would do." But the student doesn't understand the hint and asks back: "What?" Jauch: "Do what you can't help but do!"

Urologist Paula Menold is also competing with 16,000 euros, having already fallen back from 125,000 euros on Wednesday. To calm her nerves, she asks for a glass of wine.

Jonas Croonen logs in the wrong answer and is shocked when he realizes his mistake. "Wow, that sucks now!" he groans. At least the Berliner has 1000 euros left. "You'll be fine. Cook yourself a nice sauce!", the presenter says to the cooking influencer with a laugh.

Doctor treats herself to a glass of wine in the studio

"I don't know which South Tyrolean farmer's horror is being served here," jokes Günther Jauch, who is a winery owner himself and is amused by wine tasters' descriptions such as "reminds me of a ridden side saddle".

For the 50,000 euro question, the urologist calls her uncle because she doesn't know what the popular sight Père Lachaise in Paris is (answer: a cemetery). But the telephone joker can't help her either.

Urologist Paula Menold wins 100,000 euros in the final of the "3 Million Euro Week" of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?". Picture: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

As there is still time, Paula Menold takes the opportunity to ask her uncle for something: "Tell dad to bring some sausage meat!" Günther Jauch doesn't understand: "What's sausage meat?" he asks. The contestant explains that it's raw Leberkäse, one of her favorite dishes.

Jauch: "I'm not turning myself into a urologist murderer"

It continues curiously: where did Great Britain come second a staggering 16 times - most recently in 2022? ESC, Olympic medal table, World Happiness Report or in the PISA study.

Menold tends to answer A to the 100,000-euro question, but hesitates: "Of course my pants are full," she says. The urologist provides Günther Jauch with a steep template: "You'll have to treat your incontinence yourself," he says with a grin.

Because they have to answer the 250,000-euro question (Which place really exists and has just under 130 inhabitants? Bullerbü, Lönneberga, Saltkrokan or Taka-Tuka-Land, the correct answer is B), she gets out with 100,000 euros.

"I'm not going to turn myself into a urologist murderer here," Günther Jauch celebrates. The doctor has just bought an apartment in expensive Munich and is delighted: "That's four special repayments in one go!"

The other candidates were not quite as successful in the final: Dominik Wenz wins 70,000 euros, Luise Thomas 30,000 euros and Dorothea Gharibian goes home with 6,000 euros after answering a 5,000-euro question incorrectly.

