"I have nothing against self-confident candidates. But if it goes wrong, I'm not deeply sad either": Günther Jauch. Picture: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

Günther Jauch has hosted the RTL show "Who wants to be a millionaire?" for over 25 years. A conversation about ties, overconfident candidates - and how the 68-year-old has retained his unpredictability.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The first RTL show "Who wants to be a millionaire?" with presenter Günther Jauch was recorded in the fall of 1999 and broadcast shortly afterwards.

Professor Eckhard Freise from Wuppertal was the first participant to crack the million on December 2, 2000 - he answered his 15 questions with aplomb.

To mark the quiz show's anniversary, blue News presenter Jauch was allowed to ask 15 questions.

"If I were predictable, the format would certainly be rather boring for the makers and viewers," says the 68-year-old in an interview. Show more

Günther Jauch, what memories do you have of the recording of the first edition of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?", which was broadcast by RTL on September 3, 1999?

It was of course an exciting moment and, looking back, the pace of the show was certainly not right. But after three relatively low-rated editions, the format went through the roof.

How do you prepare for the production of "Who wants to be a millionaire?" today? Have you adopted any rituals?

No, there really aren't any to this day.

How many ties and suits have you worn so far as the presenter of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

That's difficult to estimate. We are now at a good 1700 broadcasts. Then that probably amounts to 1400 suits or ties. But I don't know exactly.

How have you maintained your unpredictability over the years?

You can't really keep it because you either have it in you or you don't. If I were predictable, the format would certainly be rather boring for both producers and viewers.

In October 2024, you said in the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper about "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?": "Anything goes, nothing has to. My mother-in-law always said: God's big zoo will appear on your show." How do you prepare for the zoo?

The best way is the same as for a real visit to the zoo: not at all. You let things come to you and then just react spontaneously.

Which blackout as a presenter do you still find embarrassing today?

I can't say. Sometimes the lights went out, sometimes I didn't stand quite right in the studio, but otherwise the routine of 25 years of "Who wants to be a millionaire?" helps.

Professor Eckhard Freise from Wuppertal was the first contestant to crack the million on December 2, 2000 - he answered his 15 questions with aplomb. Picture: imago images/Rainer Unkel

Which contestant will you remember for the rest of your life?

Oh, there are quite a few. Certainly the millionaires, but also the people who went from 500,000 or more to 500 euros.

Which candidate has stood out in particular over the years?

Certainly the relaxed attitude of the first millionaire, Professor Freise, but also the happiness of the first millionaire winner, an unemployed housewife.

Is it really true that in recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in the tendency of candidates to hedge their bets?

Yes, that's probably the case. Many approach the show tactically and try to plan the course of events in advance. Then, when things get difficult, the jokers tend to fix it quickly ...

Why do you feel so sorry for overconfident candidates?

I have nothing against self-confident candidates. But when things go wrong, I'm not very sad either.

Why did you become Germany's most successful TV presenter?

I question that on the one hand, but if it were really the case, you'd have to ask the audience and not me.

What is the secret of the success - apart from you as a presenter - of "Who wants to be a millionaire?

It's the simple concept and the fact that, as a viewer, I can compare myself with the candidates at any time. That has its appeal.

After all these years: What annoys you most about the show?

Nothing at all really. Many years ago there were attempts to tinker with the principle of the show, but fortunately that was quickly resolved.

Is it really true that you still don't have a presenter's contract, i.e. that you have only agreed everything verbally and with a handshake with those responsible at RTL?

That's how it is - and it works.

Are 15 questions enough to fall in love with someone?

I don't quite understand the question. Have I ever fallen in love with a contestant? Answer: No. But I think it's very likely that there are certainly people who have seen candidates on TV and fallen in love with them. Basically, if you like someone, it always makes more sense to ask questions than to just talk about yourself ...

More videos from the department