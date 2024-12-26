Günther Jauch had to bridge a studio breakdown during the "Who wants to be a millionaire?" Christmas special. Picture: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

In the RTL Christmas special of "Who wants to be a millionaire?", a spotlight became a nasty troublemaker. Presenter Günther Jauch had to interrupt the quiz and improvise.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you A disturbing buzzing light hovered like a sword of Damocles over the heads of Günther Jauch and his first contestant.

Later, an intimate tattoo and an indiscreet question to the presenter disturbed the festive mood at the RTL Christmas special of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?".

Over the course of the evening, presenter Günther Jauch had to improvise several times and once even interrupted the show. Show more

An XXL snowman that was taller than presenter Günther Jauch, artificial snow, sledges and several Christmas trees, plus a member of the editorial team in costume as a living Christmas tree.

RTL made every effort to provide the first part of the Christmas double episode of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" with a visual holiday atmosphere.

However, there were a few moments that were rather detrimental to the contemplative mood and strained the concept of family friendliness ...

Günther Jauch: "Great, the light is gone"

Dr. Fabian Krauss was the first contestant of the evening. The contemplative mood was initially thwarted by an ominous humming above his and Jauch's head.

"What is this defect trying to tell us? Something's stuck, isn't it?" the presenter was initially at a loss. "Please give me a signal when the spotlight moves in the direction of my bulb," he asked the audience. Then he decided: "We'll try to ignore it."

Candidate Fabian Krauss and presenter Günther Jauch were disturbed by the sound of the ceiling light above them. An RTL team helped. Picture: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

But that only worked to a very limited extent. After the next two questions, Jauch and his candidate turned their anxious gaze upwards again. Then they were told: "The faulty appliance is a lamp. This lamp will now be switched off."

But that didn't work at first either. "Great, the light is gone, but the noise is still there," Jauch said, who added to murmurs from the audience: "It's like some people, where you wonder what they're still good for. All they do is make noises."

Director gives instructions: "Just stay seated"

The director gave the instruction: "Just stay seated, have a chat, we'll try to solve the problem." A five-person assembly team with a director now got to the bottom of the cause.

Günther Jauch asked: "Is what we're doing going to be on TV or not for the time being?" The answer from the director: "It will be on TV, yes."

The scenes were almost Loriot-like. Dr. Fabian Krauss, however, did not let himself be rattled. In the end, it was enough for the assistant doctor to win 32,000 euros.

Law student Ben Schröbel with a low-risk style of play

"You are one of the youngest participants in the history of 'Who wants to be a millionaire? With these words, Günther Jauch later greeted 19-year-old law student Ben Schröbel.

The Leipzig native opted for the low-risk game with three instead of four jokers and an additional safety net on the 16,000-euro level. However, Günther Jauch gave him and all the other candidates in the Christmas special an extra joker.

"Which are not national holidays, but basically normal working days?" Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, New Year's Eve and Boxing Day, New Year's Day and Christmas Eve?

The answer was worth 500 euros. After the contestant had pondered in vain for a long time, Günther Jauch quipped: "Now he's studied law, I think I've got a work-life balance lawyer in a 19-year-old."

Candidate: "Did you read that or did you know it?"

"Don't Look Back In Anger: Which band announced a comeback for 2025 15 years after breaking up?" The Police, Oasis, Guns N' Roses, Nirvana?

Ben Schröbel was obviously too young for this question. His uncle, on the other hand, had exceeded the time window for music knowledge from this generation in the other direction and, wavering between Nirvana and Oasis, wrongly advised Nirvana.

Fortunately, Ben Schröbel noticed the uncertainty in the phone joker's voice and added the 50:50 joker. He then correctly chose Oasis.

Candidate Barbara Schwarzfischer gets another go in the second part of the RTL Christmas special of "Who wants to be a millionaire?". Picture: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

Worth 4,000 euros: "When it comes to the shape of their underpants, ladies are often faced with the choice between ...?" Brazilian and hipster, Australian and nerd, Italian and snob, British and gentleman?

"Oh gosh, that's such a shame, that's such a shame, I really have no idea," admitted Ben Schröbel. Günther Jauch took this as giving up and was all the more surprised that the candidate gambled.

Answer A, he guessed in the blue. Correct! Jauch explained what was meant. "And now, quite honestly: did you read that off or did you know it?" Ben Schröbel asked the presenter. The investigative question was met with laughter and applause from the audience. Guilty, Jauch admitted to the budding lawyer.

Günther Jauch is insulted by the candidate

The presenter then allowed the candidate to take a look at his monitor: "What are you wearing, Mr. Jauch?" the editors had written on the display.

"That's how I'm insulted in between the whole show," lamented Günther Jauch. "That's where this basic aggression comes from for me."

The 16,000 question: "Anyone who has received the 'pawn diploma' from the relevant umbrella organization has proven to have at least beginner's knowledge ...?" in table manners, in chess, about the Cologne carnival, in weather forecasting?

The candidate did not dare to gamble again. "There are sadder moments, winning 8,000 euros," Günther Jauch cheered him up.

How the other contestants fared

"There's a separate show for that, why are you here with us?" Günther Jauch greeted the Austrian contestant with little hospitality.

"Because I like you so much," replied Dagmar Salecic-Reichhold with tactical finesse. The trip was worth it: the contestant walked away with 32,000 euros.

Marcel Richter stood out right at the start of his performance with Grinch socks. "I'm not wearing them for nothing, I'm not the family and Christmas type at all," he explained. For him, Christmas is "just another day as usual".

Grinch socks and the WWM logo in a spicy place - was Marcel Richter the right man for the Christmas special? Picture: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

This was not the only reason why he did not look like the ideal candidate for the Christmas double episode. The place he chose for his tattoo with the WWM logo was also not very family-friendly.

The photo showed the motif on his backside as concealed as possible. He fell with a wrong answer to 500 euros, but Günther Jauch added 500, as Marcel Richter had unselfishly helped a colleague as a candidate extra joker.

Susann Bücher from Sankt Augustin in North Rhine-Westphalia went into the final days of December with 16,000 euros. Barbara Schwarzfischer can continue playing on Boxing Day. She currently stands on 1,000 euros.

More videos from this section