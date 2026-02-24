A fire broke out on a cruise ship off Singapore. (Symbolic image). Axel Heimken/dpa

In the middle of the night, a fire breaks out on a cruise ship off Singapore. One crew member dies, all decks are evacuated.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fire broke out on the cruise ship "World Legacy" off Singapore early on Friday morning, killing a 23-year-old crew member as a result of smoke inhalation and injuring four other people.

The fire started in the lounge on deck 9, thick smoke spread rapidly and the 271 passengers were instructed to evacuate to deck 7. Show more

A fire broke out on the cruise ship "World Legacy" off Singapore. One crew member died as a result. This was announced by the Singapore Port and Maritime Authority.

What exactly happened? The fire broke out early Friday morning at around 4 a.m. local time. According to the media, the victim was a 23-year-old laundry worker from Indonesia. According to theStraits Times, he suffered cardiovascular arrest as a result of smoke inhalation. Four other people were injured.

Dramatic scenes unfolded on board. "Everyone panicked," one passenger told the newspaper. The 271 passengers were instructed over loudspeakers to go to deck 7.

The fire started in the lounge on deck 9 and thick smoke quickly spread across several decks.

Videos on social media show passengers with life jackets waiting to be evacuated. In the end, all 271 guests and more than 300 crew members were evacuated to safety and transported to the nearby port. The fire department was able to extinguish the fire.

