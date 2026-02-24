  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

In the middle of the night Fire breaks out on cruise ship - crew member dies

Dominik Müller

24.2.2026

A fire broke out on a cruise ship off Singapore. (Symbolic image).
A fire broke out on a cruise ship off Singapore. (Symbolic image).
Axel Heimken/dpa

In the middle of the night, a fire breaks out on a cruise ship off Singapore. One crew member dies, all decks are evacuated.

24.02.2026, 14:36

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A fire broke out on the cruise ship "World Legacy" off Singapore early on Friday morning, killing a 23-year-old crew member as a result of smoke inhalation and injuring four other people.
  • The fire started in the lounge on deck 9, thick smoke spread rapidly and the 271 passengers were instructed to evacuate to deck 7.
Show more

A fire broke out on the cruise ship "World Legacy" off Singapore. One crew member died as a result. This was announced by the Singapore Port and Maritime Authority.

What exactly happened? The fire broke out early Friday morning at around 4 a.m. local time. According to the media, the victim was a 23-year-old laundry worker from Indonesia. According to theStraits Times, he suffered cardiovascular arrest as a result of smoke inhalation. Four other people were injured.

Dramatic scenes unfolded on board. "Everyone panicked," one passenger told the newspaper. The 271 passengers were instructed over loudspeakers to go to deck 7.

The fire started in the lounge on deck 9 and thick smoke quickly spread across several decks.

Videos on social media show passengers with life jackets waiting to be evacuated. In the end, all 271 guests and more than 300 crew members were evacuated to safety and transported to the nearby port. The fire department was able to extinguish the fire.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Two months at sea. Cruise captain reveals how much he earns

Two months at seaCruise captain reveals how much he earns

Floating theme parks and luxury hotels. These mega cruise ships will set new standards in 2026

Floating theme parks and luxury hotelsThese mega cruise ships will set new standards in 2026

Reef collision and death. Cruise passengers unpack after horror trip and settle accounts

Reef collision and deathCruise passengers unpack after horror trip and settle accounts

More from the department

Massage paid for by the Royal Family. Scandalous Prince Andrew

Massage paid for by the Royal FamilyScandalous Prince Andrew "came out of the bathroom naked"

Swiss Film Award. Honorary award goes to Swiss filmmaker Villi Hermann

Swiss Film AwardHonorary award goes to Swiss filmmaker Villi Hermann

Music. With harp and attitude: Julie Campiche's tribute to women

MusicWith harp and attitude: Julie Campiche's tribute to women