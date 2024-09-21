"Heidiween", as Heidi Klum calls her Halloween party, is taking place again this year on October 31. You can see her weirdest outfits - and what she has probably come up with this year - in our video.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since 2000, "Germany's Next Topmodel" boss Heidi Klum has been hosting her legendary Halloween parties.

The hostess's elaborate costumes and spectacular appearances have made the event a fixed date in the celebrity world's calendar.

Every year, the "Queen of Halloween" surprises with unusual and elaborate outfits.

This year, "Heidiween" will take place again on October 31 - Klum gives her fans a sneak peek on Instagram. Show more

It's "Trick or Treat" again on October 31. Halloween is now celebrated all over the world, but it originally comes from Ireland. The festival came to the United States of America with the Irish emigrants.

One of the most popular Halloween parties in the USA is Klum's "Heidiween". Heidi Klum has been throwing her legendary Halloween party since 2000, with numerous stars attending every year. In 2018, she was even officially named "Queen of Halloween" by the Halloween Association.

Heidi Klum revealed that she starts planning for the next year shortly after the Halloween party. The "Queen of Halloween" loves dressing up.

For example, the model has already transformed herself into the cartoon character Betty Boop (2002), Goldmarie (2003), a vampire with giant wings (2005), the goddess Kali (2008), an anatomy doll (2011), Cleopatra (2012) and Jessica Rabbit (2015). In 2017, she dressed up as a werewolf and in 2018 as Princess Fiona from "Shrek".

Since 2018, she has been seen in partner outfits with her husband Tom Kaulitz. She slipped into probably the most elaborate and uncomfortable costume in 2022 when Heidi Klum surprisingly turned up at her party as a worm. Her team reportedly took around ten hours to transform the model into a worm. Tom Kaulitz was of course also there, this time as a blood-smeared fisherman.

In 2023, the model went one better and transformed herself into a peacock. By the way, husband Tom went as a peacock egg - which once again underlined his sense of humor.

Speculation on Heidi's Instagram

It's that time again this year - Heidi's legendary Halloween party is taking place in New York on October 31. Preparations are in full swing. The model has already given us a first glimpse on Instagram of what she will be wearing in 2024 - perhaps another partner costume with husband Tom Kaulitz?

As a first hint, Klum posted a realistic-looking fake eye with the caption: "I see a clue of what's to come on October 31 ... can you? 👀🎃👻🕷️🕸️" What could that possibly be? One thing is clear: it will be a partner costume with husband Tom Kaulitz - and will certainly be as spectacular as ever.

This was followed by two more videos. On display: a kind of modeled tank with spikes. It looks a bit like the armor of "Super Mario" villain "Bowser".

The other video showed Klum getting fitted to take on mass for her outfit. With an Oscar-winning make-up artist and a prosthesis expert, the model mother of four is serious. But the Halloween queen is still keeping a low profile. We can't wait to see what model Heidi Klum will surprise us with this year.

More videos from the department