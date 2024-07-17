Preparations for the Bachelorette party are apparently already underway: Emma Roberts is engaged. The "American Horror Story" actress has received numerous congratulations for her latest Instagram post.

Good news from the Roberts family: Emma Roberts is engaged.

Julia Roberts' niece shared the news on Instagram.

Under the joint selfie of her and her boyfriend, she writes: "Before my mom tells everyone." Show more

She is beaming from ear to ear: US actress Emma Roberts posted a photo of herself and her boyfriend Cody John on Instagram. A big bling sparkles on her finger.

Julia Roberts' niece is engaged, as she shares with her followers, and the actress is receiving numerous congratulations. The 33-year-old jokes in the caption: "I'm posting this here before my mom tells everyone."

In the shared selfie, she hugs her boyfriend beaming and holds her hand with the supposed engagement ring in the picture. However, Roberts did not speak directly about an engagement or an upcoming wedding.

"I'm already planning the hen party"

Fellow actresses such as Lindsay Lohan and Nina Dobrev expressed their congratulations to Roberts under the post. Actress and singer Lea Michele wrote: "I'm already planning the bachelorette party!!!! I'm so happy for you baby!"

The celebrity well-wishers gather round. Among the comments is Nicky Hilton, who is beside herself with excitement. "Congratulations!!! How exciting! Love you!" said the 40-year-old.

Roberts and actor Cody John, who is known for his role in 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' among others, made their relationship public in 2022. The 33-year-old has a three-year-old son from a previous relationship with actor Garrett Hedlund.

