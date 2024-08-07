Last weekend, Zac Efron had a pool accident while on vacation in Ibiza. IMAGO/UPI Photo

There was talk of a "minor swimming accident", but new details about the pool drama surrounding Zac Efron say that the actor was reportedly floating motionless in the water and had to be resuscitated.

The swimming accident involving Zac Efron (36), which occurred last weekend, was allegedly not as harmless as his team had reported. At first it was said that the "Baywatch" star had had a "minor swimming accident".

Efron was on vacation in Ibiza with friends and had rented a luxurious villa with a pool.

Now various media outlets, including "Bild", which refers to reports in Spanish media, are saying that everything was much more dramatic. According to these reports, Efron was floating unconscious in the water and the Hollywood actor had to be resuscitated.

The 36-year-old himself gave the all-clear on Instagram two days after the incident. With a shirtless picture of him lifting weights, he thanked his fans for their wishes for his recovery. "Happy and healthy," he writes.

Two days after the swimming accident, Zac Efron posted an update on Instagram - saying he was "happy and healthy". Instagram/zacefron

The confusion is great. However, according to information from the news agency "Europa Press", Efron almost drowned. However, staff at the villa reacted immediately when they saw the actor floating motionless in the water - pulling him out of the pool and calling the emergency services.

Zac Efron suffered broken ribs in the pool drama

Efron actually just wanted to enjoy his vacation with his friends on the party island. He was partying with DJ Martin Garrix (28) at the "Ushuaïa" club on Friday evening.

The pool drama occurred just a little later when the actor returned from his club visit. When he jumped into the water, he is said to have hit the bottom of the pool with his chest so hard that he was unconscious and had to be resuscitated. He is also said to have suffered broken ribs.

Efron was taken to the emergency room. He was only able to leave the hospital again on Saturday. This was probably due to the large number of paparazzi who turned up at the hospital exit, according to various media reports.

The "High School Musical" star is said to have left Ibiza again on Monday and flown to Miami on a private jet.

