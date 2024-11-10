Warmer and warmer and hardly any snow: so why not ride your bike in the colder months? If you want to get through the winter safely on two wheels, you should definitely take these tips to heart.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Safe cycling through the winter? It works if you follow a few rules.

On the one hand, a bike needs special care, keyword: corrosion protection.

Secondly, there is also special additional equipment for the cold season.

This includes winter tires and, above all, safety features to make you more visible in the darker months. Show more

With a winter-proof bike, protective clothing and an adapted riding style, you can pedal even in adverse weather conditions. Of course, this also applies to e-bikes.

Winter tires, spikes and corrosion spray

Watch the video to find out how to prepare your bike for winter, which equipment is useful for the cold season and how to be more visible in traffic in the dark.