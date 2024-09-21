In the blue Zoom show "Lässer", Arnold "Nöldi" Forrer talks about his career, the time after his retirement and reveals what he likes best about his sweetheart Seraina.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Arnold "Nöldi" Forrer is one of the best Swiss wrestlers of all time. The Toggenburg native ended his career in 2022.

In the "Lässer" program, Forrer talks about his career and reveals what he misses most since his retirement.

He also reveals that he is happy to no longer feel the tension and also talks about what he appreciates so much about his current life and his sweetheart Seraina.

The documentary "Nöldi Forrer - Ein Wille aus Titan" about the record-breaking wrestler will be available on blue Video from October 1. Show more

Arnold "Nöldi" Forrer, one of the greatest wrestlers in the sport, ended his career in 2022. The now 45-year-old from Toggenburg became wrestling king in Nyon in 2001 and is the most successful wrestler in the history of the Swiss Wrestling Federation with a total of 151 crowns.

Nöldi Forrer - A Will of Titan" has been in Swiss cinemas since August 29. The documentary followed him for six years as he attempted to achieve his ambitious goal of 150 crowns.

In the blue Zoom program "Lässer", Forrer talks about his career as a wrestler and reveals what he has been missing since retiring from the sport.

Arnold 'Nöldi' Forrer: "I miss wrestling for 2.3 seconds at the festival"

"I'm already enjoying not having to train anymore," Forrer tells Claudia Lässer, adding: "I trained a lot at the beginning of the year. Four months ago I weighed 110 kilos, I was lighter than I'd been for 25 years," the ex-wrestler says proudly, but then has to laugh: "My sweetheart cooks very well and usually a bit too much. Now I've put on 20 kilos again."

Forrer is also glad to have caught the right moment for his retirement. "I had spoken to many former wrestlers and practically everyone regretted retiring too early." Forrer didn't want that. That's why he decided to crack the 150 crown mark.

When he goes to a wrestling festival now, he only thinks about standing in the sawdust for a very short time. "I somehow miss 2.3 seconds and in the evening I think: 'It doesn't hurt me, oh that's nice'," laughs Forrer. He still feels the thrill as a spectator, but the tension from before is gone. "I'm glad I don't have to have that anymore."

In the blue Zoom show "Lässer", Nöldi Forrer also talks about his sweetheart Seraina and reveals why it was worth "traveling to Winterthur more than once" to get to know her better about a year ago.

You can watch the whole show with Nöldi Forrer here or on blue Zoom...

... and here as a podcast