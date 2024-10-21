The 13th season of "The Bachelor" starts today, Monday, on 3+. blue News met the new "Rose Cavalier" Dennis Marbacher and asked him what makes him tick and what his preferences are.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On October 21, the 13th season of "The Bachelor" starts on 3+.

The new Rose Cavalier Dennis Marbacher is looking for true love in Thailand.

The 32-year-old from Zurich took blue News' either/or check - for example, he likes it when women wear high heels when partying and likes cuddling after sex. Show more

Here we go again! The 13th season of "The Bachelor" starts on October 21 on the Swiss channel 3+. The rose-cavalier is financial advisor Dennis Marbacher, 32, from Zurich.

But what makes the new Bachelor tick? blue News asked Marbacher some either/or questions. Is he rather shy or extroverted? Does he prefer wine or beer? And what about his preferences when it comes to women?

Whether a woman is blonde or brunette doesn't matter to the 32-year-old. As long as the hair color suits the woman, he is open to both. However, Marbacher does have a preference when it comes to shoes. He likes it when women wear high heels at parties and sneakers in everyday life.

When asked whether he prefers "Harry Potter" or "Game of Thrones", there were even discussions with the blue News presenter. And the Rose Cavalier also hesitated a little when it came to the political question. Trump or Harris? In the end, he opted for Harris.

And when it came to the raunchy questions - cuddling or sex? For Marbacher it was clear: "Sex is best, then cuddling." In that case, do you prefer short foreplay? "I prefer an extensive, intense foreplay, an intense main course and an extensive dessert."

