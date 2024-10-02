Sean Combs was once an icon of the music industry, now he is in custody: hundreds of people have spoken out about his alleged decades of abuse. IMAGO/MediaPunch

Sean Combs is facing a wave of serious allegations: The once celebrated hip-hopper is accused of hundreds of counts of abuse, sex trafficking and blackmail - and the list of accusers* is growing daily.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sean Combs, known as P. Diddy, is facing numerous lawsuits for abuse, sex trafficking and blackmail, sparked by allegations from his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

In addition to these allegations, there are reports of Diddy's involvement in criminal networks in which women and sex workers were transported to drug and sex orgies, sometimes with the use of anesthetics.

If the numerous allegations prove to be true, Diddy not only faces a long prison sentence, but other celebrities could also be exposed as being involved. Show more

Sean Combs, better known under his pseudonym P. Diddy, is now facing hundreds of lawsuits. Countless people have come forward claiming to have been abused by the music producer in various ways over the past decades.

Terms such as physical aggression, sex trafficking, sexual abuse - among others - have been used. But what exactly did P. Diddy do? It seems to have been very dark under the surface in his billion-dollar company.

Diddy has always been a controversial figure in the music industry. Rumors have repeatedly circulated that he ordered the assassinations of rival rappers Tupac and Notorious B.I.G.. Both musicians were killed by gunfire within a few months of each other. As things stand, this is all just conjecture.

Ex Cassie makes the first move against Diddy

The current problems with the law began after his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit. She reported him for abuse in November 2023. During the relationship, he is said to have been physically violent and also sexually abused her - she got together with him at the age of 19, he was 37. Diddy allegedly controlled all facets of her life and inflicted emotional and physical violence on her.

In addition to the horrendous accusations against the music producer, one thing in particular stood out: he apparently forced his girlfriend at the time to take part in so-called freak-offs. He forced Cassie to have sex with other men at parties, watched and filmed her - according to the lawsuit, this abuse intensified in the later years of their relationship.

She reports that Diddy raped her in 2018 after a dinner at her apartment. After saying "no" several times and trying to push him away, he had his way with her.

Anesthetic made participants compliant

The lawsuit was settled within a day and the two reached an out-of-court settlement. But for P. Diddy, this was just the beginning - since these allegations, countless people have come forward and reported similar stories involving Diddy. And so the public is now asking repeatedly: What exactly did Diddy do?

Another dark chapter in these allegations surrounding Cassie and Diddy concerns the rumor that the rapper threatened to bomb the car of musician and ex-boyfriend of Cassie, Kid Cudi. Cudi confirmed this by saying his car really did explode under mysterious circumstances.

The situation escalated rapidly and in September 2024, the US authorities charged him with sex trafficking, extortion and transporting people with intent to prostitute. The complaint suggests that Combs is the head of an organized criminal operation. His employees are said to have played an important role in this: They allegedly flew in women and sex workers* to organize these sex orgies called freak-offs. Many drugs were also consumed - including strong narcotics that made the participants docile.

These "freak-offs" took place over several days, and even infusions were given to the guests to ensure faster recovery from the escapades.

Sean Combs' entire network was designed to promote his abusive behavior.

The power imbalance was too steep

Another term used in the indictment is "racketeering", which translates as blackmail. In order to protect the criminal network and continue to organize such events, Combs allegedly did not shy away from intimidation, bribery and cover-ups.

The plaintiffs cite incidents dating back to the 1990s. In addition to the existing allegations, there is also sexual harassment and non-consensual pornography. The common thread running through many of these cases is the manipulative nature of Sean Combs, which has been immensely amplified by the power imbalance.

And what are the consequences?

P. Diddy was admired for decades as an icon of the music industry - now friends and business partners are distancing themselves from the 54-year-old. Some companions deleted entire histories of their X profile - possibly to cover their tracks?

The industry has been in a spin for weeks and new details - or at least accusations - are coming to light every day.

Recently, a lawyer came forward to report that she had been offered a pornographic video for sale. The content? Sean Combs having sex with another high-profile celebrity. This one is said to be even bigger than he is - the sex and name are not known.

What's next for P. Diddy?

The music producer is now preparing for the court case.

If the allegations are proven, he could face a life in prison. Many users on the internet also suspect that Combs will drag countless other celebrities down with him. Many big names from the entertainment industry are said to have taken part in these "freak-offs" and encouraged and supported the defendant's behavior.

So it's not just the rapper's once-good reputation that is at stake, the whole industry is facing a reckoning.

It is important to note that Sean Combs has denied all allegations. His lawyer even found a suitable statement for the hundreds of liters of baby oil in his villas: "Americans just bought in large quantities." However, the wholesaler CostCo has already commented on this: such quantities are not possible.

P. Diddy is currently in custody, his future and that of the entire music industry is uncertain.

More from the section Entertainment