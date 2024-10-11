Jason Statham doesn't leave many of his colleagues in Hollywood unhappy. Imago/VCG

In his new film "The Beekeeper", Jason Statham plays a beekeeper whose life is turned upside down overnight after a murder. In an interview, the actor revealed why he loves his action roles so much and what bothers him about Hollywood.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you In his new film "The Beekeeper", Jason Statham plays a quiet beekeeper whose life is turned upside down after a tragic incident.

The 57-year-old revealed that he always wanted to be a stuntman and now performs many of his own stunts.

He often finds interpersonal relationships more challenging than work, as many people are superficial, but he now recognizes who is authentic. Show more

Jason Statham has made a real name for himself in Hollywood with his action-packed performances in blockbusters such as "Crank" and "Fast & Furious". So it's no wonder that the British-born actor is still booked for various action roles today. His most recent project? In "The Beekeeper" (now on Sky and via WOW), he plays the initially inconspicuous beekeeper Adam Clay. However, his quiet life is turned upside down when his landlady falls for a phishing scam and takes her own life shortly afterwards.

In a recent interview with the teleschau agency, the actor revealed that he also likes to live life in the fast lane in his private life. "I wanted to be either a sportsman or a stuntman from a very early age. There was no other option for me." Statham continues: "Becoming a stuntman was actually always my dream. I was attracted by the adrenaline and the danger involved. But the problem was that I didn't have any connections in Hollywood at the time."

"Many people are very superficial"

As a celebrated action hero, the 57-year-old is now able to live out his dream and perform many of his stunts himself. "It's great because I always know that the pain will pass." The Brit added that interpersonal relationships are sometimes more difficult for him than the actual work on set.

The reason: "Many people are very superficial, but I now have a good nose for who is authentic and who is not. There are many great people in the industry who are honest and want to help others - you just have to find them."

