Jenna Fischer, known from the sitcom "The Office", at an event in Los Angeles in January 2008. Keystone

Using wigs and hats to cover up her hair loss, "The Office" star Jenna Fischer now speaks openly about her chemotherapy and the difficult road back.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actress Jenna Fischer, known from the sitcom series "The Office", was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The tumor was discovered during a routine mammogram before it was palpable. She warns that delaying the examination could have had serious consequences.

The actress appeals to women to have regular check-ups to increase their chances of early treatment. Show more

US actress Jenna Fischer (50), known from the hit sitcom "The Office", has had a tough year.

As she revealed in an emotional Instagram post, she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. After an intensive treatment phase, she can now announce with relief: She is cancer-free.

Fischer gives her fans a deep insight into her fight against the disease. Her medical team discovered the aggressive form of cancer, which made immediate and intensive treatment necessary. Chemotherapy and radiotherapy were part of her everyday life, and she resorted to hats and wigs to conceal her hair loss.

Despite this stressful phase, the actress is strong and confident today. She wants to encourage other sufferers and emphasizes how important it is to talk openly about the challenges of cancer treatment.

Jenna Fischer launches appeal

Actress Jenna Fischer ("The Specials") is using her diagnosis to highlight an important topic: early detection.

In an Instagram post, she explains that the tumor was discovered during a routine mammogram - a step that may have saved her life.

"I'm serious: call your doctor immediately," the 50-year-old actress writes urgently. She emphasizes that her tumor was so small that it could not be found by palpation. If she had postponed the examination appointment by just six months, the diagnosis would have been much worse, Fischer explains.

With her openness, she wants to encourage other women to have regular check-ups and not to miss any screening appointments. "Early detection has given me the chance of early treatment - that could save your life too," emphasizes Fischer.

