Jennifer Garner invited a camera crew to her home. The actress wanted to show the world how she lives - and revealed her favorite spot in her luxurious country-style home.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jennifer Garner lives with her family in a stunning farmhouse in the hills of Los Angeles.

The actress particularly loves her orchard where she grows peaches, cherries and apples. The 52-year-old also loves the openness of her villa.

"I love having the living room windows wide open in summer," says Garner. Show more

Jennifer Garner opened the door to her villa in the hills of Los Angeles for a camera crew from "Architectural Digest".

Walking through the breathtaking farmhouse and the orchard behind it, you could almost forget that Garner lives with her family in the middle of a big American city.

Well, the villa wasn't exactly cheap either. The country-style house is said to have cost around eight million US dollars to build. It was designed by Steve and Brooke Giannetti.

Garner has to "stand guard" because of her children

Jennifer Garner seems to be totally in love with her home. The actress particularly appreciates the openness of her home.

"I love having the living room windows wide open in summer," says Garner in the video, as she slides a sliding glass door to the side - behind it appears a spacious terrace with pretty garden furniture and a wonderful pool.

However, there is a problem with the pool - at least when Garner's children Violet (18), Seraphina (15) and Samuel (12) invite their friends over for a garden party.

On afternoons like this, it's almost impossible to keep the wet children out of the house, says the actress - before adding with a laugh: "I really have to stand guard."

Jennifer Garner is particularly fond of the orchard

It took Jennifer Garner several years to find her dream home. "I searched and searched for a house I could move into, but I needed privacy. And every house that offered privacy was far too big for me to feel comfortable there."

The actress seems all the happier with her home today. One of her absolute favorite places is the aforementioned orchard, where Garner grows peaches, cherries and apples.

The garden also has a sustainable gray water system that filters the water from the washing machine and dishwasher.

Between farmhouse charm and modern comfort

Those responsible at Architectural Digest describe Garner's house as "a clever blend of farmhouse charm" and "modern comfort". It is also a place that invites spontaneous dance parties in the living room.

And further: "It's a thoughtfully designed sanctuary that defies Hollywood stereotypes - just like Garner herself."

Momoll, Jennifer Garner seems to be really happy in her house: "I've never built anything all by myself and I'm so proud of it," she reveals.

She is all the more grateful "every time I walk into my house. That I am allowed to live here. That I'm so lucky to have my children here".

