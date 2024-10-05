Austrian construction investor Richard Lugner only dared to marry for the sixth time in June 2024. He married Simone "Bienchen" Reiländer in a pompous ceremony in Vienna. (archive picture) Florian Wieser/APA/dpa

Only recently, Simone "Bienchen" Lugner, the wife of the late building contractor Richard "Mörtel" Lugner, was dismissed by his daughter Jacqueline. Now "Bienchen" Lugner is worried about her villa.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Simone and Richard Lugner's marital bliss was short-lived: 72 days after their marriage, the dazzling Austrian construction impresario died at the age of 91.

Since then, Simone "Bienchen" Lugner has been going through a difficult time. Just recently, she was made redundant at Lugner City - by Lugner's daughter Jacqueline, of all people, who sits on the management board. The company spoke of a reorganization.

Now Simone Lugner says in a new interview that she is "shocked" and does not know whether she can continue to finance the house. Show more

For Simone "Bienchen" Lugner, 2024 is increasingly turning into a horror year. In the summer, she married the wealthy Austrian entrepreneur Richard Mörtel Lugner in a pompous ceremony in Vienna. Just 72 days later, Richard Lugner died at the age of 91.

Now Simone Lugner has told "rtl.de" in a new interview that she is desperate: "I didn't expect it at all [...] I was simply shocked!"

Now all Simone Lugner has left is the house they share - and that too is now at stake.

Simone Lugner: "You have to be able to afford it"

Lugner's widow Simone has clear words about her situation: "But everyone knows that I'm still in his house, which costs a lot and how it's all supposed to work out. So I've already seen the word 'existence-threatening' in my mind."

She adds: "It's not looking so good at the moment, because you can want what you want, but you have to be able to afford it."

Simone Lugner is therefore facing an uncertain future, as she has no financial security without a permanent job.

Lugner's family clan is currently waiting for the will to be opened to find out what happens next.

