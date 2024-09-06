Richard Lugner died on August 12 at the age of 91. The Viennese building contractor had only married for the sixth time in June - to Simone Reiländer, who was almost 50 years his junior. Video: IMAGO/SEPA.Media

Richard Lugner's widow Simone looks back on the hours before his death in an interview. According to the 42-year-old, her last words were typical of her late husband's character.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On August 12, the Viennese building contractor Richard "Mörtel" Lugner died at the age of 91 in his villa in Vienna-Döbling.

Now his widow Simone has told us in an interview what the last words of the Austrian society king were.

Richard Lugner and his wife, almost 50 years his junior, were only married for 72 days. Show more

At St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna on Saturday, August 31, hundreds of people bid farewell to the millionaire property developer at Richard "Mörtel" Lugner 's memorial service.

Lugner, who became famous for his appearances with stars and starlets at the Vienna Opera Ball, died on August 12 at his villa in Vienna-Döbling.

Now Lugner's widow Simone looks back on their last hours together in an interview with the Austrian magazine "Heute".

Simone Lugner: "That's just the way he was, our Richie"

His very last words were: "I want to finish watching 'Olympia'," recalls Simone Lugner, who was called 'little bee' by her husband.

This moment, says the 42-year-old, was typical of her husband - even late at night he could hardly tear himself away from the television.

Because of the physical distance - the couple had separate bedrooms - they said goodbye to each other afterwards: "As couples do and then we wished each other goodnight."

According to Simone Lugner, her late husband's last words were a symbol of his character: humorous, full of energy and full of joie de vivre. And also dies in difficult times. "That's just the way he was, our Richie."

