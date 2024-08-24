Angelina Jolie is the daughter of actor Jon Voight and actress Marcheline Betrand, who died of cancer in January 2007 at the age of 57. IMAGO/Newscom World

Jon Voight stands up for his daughter Angelina Jolie: Actor demands ex Brad Pitt finally put aside legal battle.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shiloh Jolie has officially dropped the Pitt surname, further fueling the ongoing feud between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie's father, Jon Voight, is publicly calling for a solution to the family dispute in order to offer the children stability.

The joint vineyard in France remains a central point of contention, with Pitt having signed a contract preventing Jolie from speaking publicly about the marriage and allegations of abuse. Show more

The war of the roses between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has now been going on for eight years - the legal dispute is about a French vineyard, among other things.

Recently, however, some of the couple's children have made headlines. Shiloh (18), for example, has officially had her surname Pitt removed. She is now only called Shiloh Jolie. The controversy in the Jolie-Pitt clan ranges from accusations of physical abuse to these name changes.

Angelina's father, Oscar winner Jon Voight, has now commented on the legal dispute on "Fox News".

"A path that leads to peace"

He admitted that he no longer has as much contact with his grandchildren "as he would like". However, he is certain that a solution must finally be found so that this family feud can be put to bed.

"I would like to see a path that leads to final peace," said Voight. The children need stability. "I love the children and my daughter. Brad should finally make an announcement and put an end to this nonsense."

Pitt and Jolie separated after two years of marriage - the actress filed divorce papers in 2016. This was after they allegedly got into a physical altercation on an airplane - the end of their 12-year relationship. The two have been officially single since 2019.

Focusing on healing

It is not entirely clear what the current situation is regarding custody of the children. In any case, Pitt has been awarded joint custody of daughter Shiloh for a short period of time.

Jolie commented on her decision with the words: "I separated for the sake of the children. It was the right decision." She is now concentrating on healing together with her offspring.

As "Fox News" further writes, the French vineyard is a sticking point in the war of the roses. According to the report, Pitt was not prepared to cede his share to Jolie and forced the signing of a confidentiality agreement. This prohibits Jolie from disclosing any details about the marriage, the divorce and the relationship as a whole to the public. This would reduce her chances of selling the winery.

It makes her life more difficult

In concrete terms, this means that Jolie is not allowed under the contract to make any statements that could harm Pitt financially as part owner. This also includes the allegations of physical abuse.

As a source told "Fox News": "Brad Pitt is using this contract to cover up his criminal behavior. No victim of abuse should be silenced like this - it's outrageous."

"Jolie did not press charges, left all her property to Pitt and wanted to sell him the French vineyard. But the actor didn't stop there, he sued her and is making her life more difficult," the source said. Angelina Jolie simply wanted peace and quiet - and to put the feud behind her.

