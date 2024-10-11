The Princess and Prince of Wales visited the families of the victims of the Southport attack on October 10. Imago/Spotlight Royal

Three girls aged between six and nine were killed in a knife attack in Southport, England. Now the families are receiving a visit from the royals.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince William and Princess Kate met relatives of the children killed in a knife attack in Southport, their first appearance together since Kate's cancer.

The attack in July claimed three young victims, the motive of the perpetrator remains unclear, and far-right riots followed.

Kate spontaneously accompanied William to show sympathy after months of withdrawal due to her cancer treatment. Show more

Two and a half months after the knife attack in Southport, England, the heirs to the British throne met with the families of the children who were killed and first responders. For Princess Kate, it was the first official meeting with her husband Prince William (both 42) since her cancer became known.

Three girls aged six, seven and nine were stabbed to death by an attacker in the bloody attack near Liverpool at the end of July. In addition to the children's families and first responders, the two royals also met the children's dance teacher. The attack took place during a dance class.

The motive of the attacker, who was only 17 years old at the time, is still unclear. Right-wing extremist rioters used the incident as an excuse for riots that kept the country on tenterhooks for days.

Kate is said to have spontaneously decided to come along

Kate was diagnosed with cancer following an operation at the beginning of the year. She withdrew completely from the public eye for several months while undergoing chemotherapy. She only gradually reappeared. She first appeared in June for the official birthday parade of King Charles III (75), who also has cancer. At the beginning of September, she then announced in a video message that she had finished her chemotherapy.

The joint visit to Southport with William had been kept secret until the end. According to the British news agency PA, the elder son of King Charles had planned to travel alone to the meeting with the bereaved. However, Kate then decided to come along to express her "support, empathy and sympathy for the people there".

Shortly after the incident, the two had already expressed their shock on X: "As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those who were killed and injured in Southport today are going through." Kate and William have three children of a similar age themselves: Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6).

