Charles travels to Australia and Samoa with Camilla - his doctors allow him to take this trip and pause his treatment. Aaron Chown/PA Wire/dpa

King Charles III's doctors have given him permission to pause his cancer treatment. The monarch is traveling to Australia next week.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you King Charles is interrupting his chemotherapy for an eleven-day state visit to Australia and Samoa before resuming treatment on his return.

Despite his cancer, the 75-year-old is continuing with his royal duties, with his doctors overseeing the itinerary and a physician accompanying him.

Charles emphasizes that he draws energy from his work, while Camilla and those around him try to encourage him to take it easy. Show more

The 75-year-old royal will make an important state visit to Sydney and Canberra on October 18 and then travel straight to Samoa in the South Pacific.

According to the Daily Mail, he will continue his chemotherapy until that date - his doctors are allowing him to interrupt his treatment. However, it will be resumed immediately on his return. The entire interruption will last eleven days.

The type of cancer has still not been made public. All that is known is that the monarch received the diagnosis in February following a prostate operation. Since then, he has undergone weekly treatment.

A doctor travels with him

It is basically good news for the King to be able to take an eleven-day trip between his treatments. It is also a message to the public that even cancer cannot stop him from carrying out his duties.

During the trip, Camilla and Charles would have "no Fridays off", the British newspaper continues. However, the schedule has been meticulously agreed with his doctors - despite the engagements, his recovery has priority.

A doctor will also be on hand during the trip itself, which is standard for a trip abroad by the British head of state.

Charles is also opposed to not fulfilling his duties. Camilla and his advisors always try to "slow the King down a little". However, the 75-year-old said he was drawing energy from his work and maintaining his routine despite his serious illness.

Charles is always in good spirits: he recently surprised the Samoan people with a few dance performances at a traditional festival.

More from the Entertainment section